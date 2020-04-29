Best Cotton Rounds

Cotton rounds are a beauty essential. Whether you need to wipe off makeup, apply toner, or remove nail polish, a cotton round can do the trick. But there’s a surprising amount of variety to choose from when it comes to this personal care staple, so we’ve pulled together four great options to help you find the next pack of cotton rounds to keep in your cabinet. When choosing, consider the type of cotton, the price per count, and the total supply. Read on for our top picks.

Best Overall

Cliganic Premium Cotton Rounds for Face (300 Count)

Multi-Layered and Lint-Free. Offering a 300 count of 100 percent cotton rounds for an affordable price per count, these Cliganic cotton rounds are made to be hypoallergenic and lint-free, so they’re designed to work well on all skin types, making them a great choice overall.

What We Liked:

Made from 100 percent pure natural cotton, these cotton rounds from Cliganic come in a three-pack of 100 pads each and are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so you can feel confident trying these out in your beauty routine. Buy Now.

Most Affordable

Solimo Cotton Rounds, 100ct

Single Budget-Friendly Pack. Offering one pack of 100 cotton rounds for a great price, these Solimo cotton rounds are a great choice.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for a small supply of 100 percent cotton rounds at a budget-friendly price, this single pack from Solimo is a great pick, standing out as the most affordable option on our list. Even for this small purchase, you’re covered by their satisfaction guarantee for added reassurance. Get Yours Today.

Best Bulk Supply

ForPro Premium Stitched Cotton Rounds, 600-Count

Stock Up. Offering six packs of 100 cotton rounds each, these ForPro cotton rounds offer a whopping 600 cotton rounds in total—ideal for those who want to stock up on a large supply.

What We Liked:

Beyond offering a long-lasting supply, these 100 percent cotton rounds from ForPro are also lint-free and feature stitched edges designed to minimize frustrating shredding. Purchase Now.

Best Combed Cotton Rounds

AnnaLisa 100% Pure Combed Cotton Rounds 3 Packs of 80

240-Count Set. These cotton rounds from AnnaLisa come in a 240-count pack and are made from 100 percent combed cotton, making them a great pick for those who’d prefer the feel of combed cotton on skin.

What We Liked:

Coming in three packs of 80 rounds each, these AnnaLisa cotton rounds measure about 2.2 inches in diameter and feature a textured side and a smooth side, bringing you some added versatility. Available On Amazon.