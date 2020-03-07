The Best Cover-Up Wrap Skirts

There’s no better accessory for a day at the beach than a light, airy chiffon cover-up skirt for post-swim time relaxing. Sarongs can often be used in multiple ways, for varied styles, and will suit any wearer. There are plenty of options available in a wide variety of colors and fabrics that range from short to long, frilly to sporty. Here are our top five for your next swimming adventure.

Most Boho Looking

Eicolerte Beach Sarong

Keep with Your Style. Cover up at the beach and stay with your style with this fun and funky boho swimwear wrap.

What We Liked

This adorable boho-style wrap is perfect for your day out at the beach. The fringe tassels add a fun pop to any beach outfit. Each sarong is handmade and measures 26x65 inches, big enough for everyone. The sheer fabric helps add an extra layer of sun protection but is thin enough to breathe. Shop Today on Amazon.

Best Skirt Sarong

RipSkirt Hawaii

Skirt or Cover-up. Is it a skirt or a bathing suit cover-up? You decide with this quick wrap that doubles as a two-in-one.

What We Liked

This wrap is a dynamic two-in-one skirt and bathing suit cover. You can seamlessly transition from the waterfront to the coffee house and back again. It’s made of water-shedding, quick-dry material and has a pleat on the backside for a flattering skirt-like appearance. A key or card pocket is on the inside. It’s incredibly lightweight and drapes well without clinging. Get One at Amazon.

Best Short Sarong

Ekouaer Women's Beach Short Sarong

Show Off Your Legs. Wear this sarong for minimal coverage to enhance your swimsuit style for a day at the pool or beach.

What We Liked

This short sarong can be adjusted to be on the longer side for extra coverage if desired. It’s made of a soft, breathable, flowy fabric that is comfortable to wear in the summer. It provides some sun protection and is ideal for cruises, the beach or time at the pool. This sarong is available in size small to extra large. Buy on Amazon.

Best Long Sarong

CHIC DIARY Women Swimwear Chiffon Pareo Beach Cover

Coverage Below the Knee. Show off your figure and stay protected from the sun with this flowy, long chiffon wrap.

What We Liked

This sarong is made entirely of breathable and light chiffon. It’s ideal when you want a longer wrap to keep the sun off your legs; for walking around after you’ve gone for a swim, or for heading to the nearby coffee shop. Thanks to its length, it has great multipurpose uses from styling it as a sarong dress or beach shawl to a headscarf or light blanket. Each sarong comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Buy Yours Today.

Best for Day or Night

Manioiity Women's Chiffon Beach Cover Up Sarong

Great for the Beach or Into the Evening. Look extra feminine with this frilly chiffon beach cover-up.

What We Liked

This ruffled chiffon cover-up is just the right amount of cover-up and frill. It adds a feminine touch to your style and goes with nearly any bathing suit. It’s lightweight and breathable, ideal for transitioning from the beach to a nearby café. This sarong comes in two size options, one for small to medium, and one for large to extra large. It can be tied multiple ways to compliment any style you prefer. Available on Amazon.