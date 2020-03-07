The Best Cover-Up Wrap Skirts
Most Boho Looking
Eicolerte Beach Sarong
Keep with Your Style. Cover up at the beach and stay with your style with this fun and funky boho swimwear wrap.
What We Liked
This adorable boho-style wrap is perfect for your day out at the beach. The fringe tassels add a fun pop to any beach outfit. Each sarong is handmade and measures 26x65 inches, big enough for everyone. The sheer fabric helps add an extra layer of sun protection but is thin enough to breathe. Shop Today on Amazon.
Best Skirt Sarong
RipSkirt Hawaii
Skirt or Cover-up. Is it a skirt or a bathing suit cover-up? You decide with this quick wrap that doubles as a two-in-one.
What We Liked
This wrap is a dynamic two-in-one skirt and bathing suit cover. You can seamlessly transition from the waterfront to the coffee house and back again. It’s made of water-shedding, quick-dry material and has a pleat on the backside for a flattering skirt-like appearance. A key or card pocket is on the inside. It’s incredibly lightweight and drapes well without clinging. Get One at Amazon.
Best Short Sarong
Ekouaer Women's Beach Short Sarong
Show Off Your Legs. Wear this sarong for minimal coverage to enhance your swimsuit style for a day at the pool or beach.
What We Liked
This short sarong can be adjusted to be on the longer side for extra coverage if desired. It’s made of a soft, breathable, flowy fabric that is comfortable to wear in the summer. It provides some sun protection and is ideal for cruises, the beach or time at the pool. This sarong is available in size small to extra large. Buy on Amazon.
Best Long Sarong
CHIC DIARY Women Swimwear Chiffon Pareo Beach Cover
Coverage Below the Knee. Show off your figure and stay protected from the sun with this flowy, long chiffon wrap.
What We Liked
This sarong is made entirely of breathable and light chiffon. It’s ideal when you want a longer wrap to keep the sun off your legs; for walking around after you’ve gone for a swim, or for heading to the nearby coffee shop. Thanks to its length, it has great multipurpose uses from styling it as a sarong dress or beach shawl to a headscarf or light blanket. Each sarong comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Buy Yours Today.
Best for Day or Night
Manioiity Women's Chiffon Beach Cover Up Sarong
Great for the Beach or Into the Evening. Look extra feminine with this frilly chiffon beach cover-up.
What We Liked
This ruffled chiffon cover-up is just the right amount of cover-up and frill. It adds a feminine touch to your style and goes with nearly any bathing suit. It’s lightweight and breathable, ideal for transitioning from the beach to a nearby café. This sarong comes in two size options, one for small to medium, and one for large to extra large. It can be tied multiple ways to compliment any style you prefer. Available on Amazon.