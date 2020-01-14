Best Cross Body Bags

While you might have your favorite purse or clutch that you use on a day-to-day and even occasional basis, there’s no denying that a cross body bag comes in handy in certain situations. When traveling (especially flying!), attending concerts or sporting events, or doing anything that requires you to be in crowds or tight spots, a cross body bag keeps your arms free. It also keeps your belongings both safe and very close by. However, not all cross body bags are created equal. You want to make sure you find one that suits your needs, fitting all of your belongings easily while giving you the type of look you want. Check out these five cross body bags that all offer different perks for different shoppers.

Most Spacious

DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel

Plenty of Room. Wallet, phone, medications, eyeglasses, sunglasses, keys… We need a lot while we’re on the go. This cross body bag can fit it all.

What We Liked:

This cross body bag is on the larger size compared to your typical cross body bag. (It’s 10 inches wide by 9 inches tall.) But it’s still lightweight, and it’s not too large that it gets in the way of your movement and comfort. The shoulder strap is adjustable, so you can fit the bag to match your height. There’s one zipper pocket and one internal pocket, so there’s no space wasting. Plus, the bag comes in a stylish camel-colored faux leather, with gold-toned zippers and clasps. It complemented nearly all of our testers’ everyday wear. Get it here.

Most Organized

Roma Leathers Genuine Leather Multi-Pocket Crossbody Purse

Stay Ultra-Organized. Never worry about throwing all your stuff into one purse pocket again. This cross body bag has separate pockets for everything!

What We Liked:

If you’re someone who’s very particular about how things are organized in your purse, then you’ll want to consider this cross body bag. Though it’s only 9 by 6.5 inches, it has 4 exterior zip pockets plus an additional back slip pocket. The adjustable shoulder strap drops 27 inches, and the bag is made in the United States from genuine cowhide leather. It comes in five different colors: white, black, brown, camel, and oxblood. Get it here.

Most Secure

Travelon Luggage Anti-Theft Cross-Body Bag

Stay Safe. If your main concern is keeping your belongings secure, whether you’re traveling in a foreign country or going to a crowded festival, this bag will take care of you.

What We Liked:

This bag is all about safety. It features a locking main compartment, a slash-resistant body, slash-resistant shoulder strap, a removable LED light, and RFID-blocking card slots. We also liked the shoulder strap that attaches to posts or chairs. Just about any travel theft worry you could have, this bag eliminates it. Buy it today.

Most Stylish

Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag

Fashion and Function. Choose from an array of colors for this fashionable, faux leather and gold-toned cross body bag.

What We Liked:

Fashion meets function in this cross body bag from the Isabelle brand. The small (7x8 inches), lightweight, faux leather bag comes in nearly 30 different color options, so no matter your outfit, you’re sure to find a bag that matches your signature colors. The gold zippers and clasps are the same on every bag, and each has one open pocket and one zippered pocket. The interior of the bags are even lined with a fun print! Show off your personality and flair with this cross body selection. Get it here.

Most Minimalist

seOSTO Womens Small Crossbody Bag

Perfect Small, No-Hassle Bag. If you know you need a bag, but you want it to be as small as possible, look no further. It’s convenience, comfort, and function in one!

What We Liked:

Cross body bags are known to be small, but this bag takes things to an entirely new level — while still being able to fit most (if not all) of your stuff. The bag clocks in at only 6.5 by 5 inches, but it has three pockets and space for all of your must-have items, including a phone, ID, credit card, chapstick, or anything else that’s small. Don’t worry: you won’t need to shove any items into your pockets. Go minimalist with this smart choice! Get it here.

