Best Cupping Sets

Cupping therapy is an alternative therapy that increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are applied. This ancient method of massage has been used for centuries to reduce muscle pain and tension, although there are limited scientific studies at present. When shopping for a cupping set for home use, consider the cup material used, the strength of the suction, cup size, and the number of cups in the set. Below, you’ll find four cupping sets that we’ve deemed our favorites. We hope something here speaks to you and your needs.

Editor’s Choice

Premium Quality Cupping Set with 19 Cups

19 Cups Included. This cupping set has 19 plastic cups that come in five different sizes, so you have the right size cup to apply to different areas of your body.

What We Liked:

This cupping set includes 19 cups with five different sizes for a customized experience you'll love. The enclosed hand pump allows you to create a strong vacuum so you can experience the deep massage. This set also comes with one extension tube to make it easier to place cups on your back by yourself. That said, you can use the hand pump without the extension tube. The set is portable and includes a carrying case. The cups are made of plastic and are shockproof and heatproof, but boiling in water may damage the cups. The cup edges are rounded and not beveled. This set is not recommended for slide cupping massage. To clean the cups, you can use warm water and soap. We appreciated that the company will replace tubes within 30 days if there is a problem.

Runner Up

Kangzhu 24-Cup Biomagnetic Chinese Cupping Therapy Set

24 Bio-magnetic Cups. This Chinese cupping therapy set contains 24 smooth edge cups that also includes 20 removable bio-magnetic points for optional magnetic therapy.

What We Liked:

This cupping therapy set is durable and easy to use with strong superior grade plastic cups, a pistol grip suction pump gun, and strong tubing. The suction cups have a rounded, smooth edge for comfort. The cups come in seven different sizes so you can tailor your at-home session. This set also includes eight north pole magnetic points in blue and eight south pole magnetic points in red so you can incorporate bio-magnetic therapy if desired. These magnetic points are optional and can be removed from the cups. The set also includes a suction pump, connector hoses, a cupping manual in English and Chinese, and a one-page instruction manual. Clean this set by washing with soap and warm water. Boiling is not recommended.

Best for Beginners

Hansol Cupping Therapy Equipment Set with Pumping Handle 17 Cups

17 Cups Included. This user-friendly set comes in a handy carrying case and is perfect for those starting out. It also comes at an affordable price point!

What We Liked:

This cupping therapy set includes 17 cups, a hand pump, and a carrying case. The plastic cups come in five sizes, and our testers found the entire system easy to operate. They also enjoyed the noticeable benefits they felt. These cups should not be boiled and are not appropriate for slide or oil cupping techniques. We think this option is great as a gift and certainly awesome for jumping into the cupping world.

Best Value

Advanced Cupping Therapy Sets

4 Medical-Grade Silicone Cups. This set of four durable medical-grade silicone cups provide deep tissue massage in only five minutes and can be used to help tone and firm your skin and help reduce cellulite and stretch marks. With all that these minimal cups provide, we deem them our best value pick!

What We Liked:

This set of four medical-grade silicone cups provide strong, effective vacuum suction for a deep tissue massage. Five minutes of cupping with these silicone cups equates to about a 30-minute deep tissue massage. These edge cupping cups can be used to create a light, medium, or strong suction, so you get the strength you need. The medical-grade silicone is strong and durable and is free of BPA, BPS, PVC, latex, phthalates, and fillers. These cups can also be useful for toning the skin and reducing cellulite and stretch marks. They are easy to use and come in three different colors—blue, green, and clear. This set comes with a free downloadable cupping book to provide guidance and tips. Bonus: The company offers a satisfaction guarantee.