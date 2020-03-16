Best Cuticle Balm

Keeping your hands properly moisturized is especially important during the dry, cold months. The nail cuticle is often overlooked, but it can be critically important to ensuring that your fingertips don’t end up cracked and damaged. Below, we’ll go over 5 of our favorite cuticle balms to ensure that you stay well moisturized regardless of the season. With a variety of sizes, scents, and added moisturizing ingredients, you’re bound to find the best balm for your needs.

Longest Lasting

Barker Goods Organic Cuticle Cream Balm

High-Quality Cuticle Balm. This balm is crafted with long-lasting ingredients to keep your cuticles properly moisturized over time.

What We Liked

This cuticle balm is certified organic and made in the USA ensuring a top tier quality product. The hydrating balm can be applied to your nails once a day to build up strong, moisturized cuticles. Notably, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you’ll get your money back even if you have issues with the product. Plus, with a large 1.75-ounce size, you’ll be able to use this cuticle balm for a while before having to re-purchase. Buy Now.

Best Value

Badger - Certified Organic Cuticle Care

Complete Cuticle Care. This cuticle cream will keep your fingertips protected without emptying out your wallet.

What We Liked

This cuticle balm is certified organic ensuring its top-quality design. The cream is infused with natural shea butter to help repair and strengthen the skin. Best of all, the all-natural balm is made without artificial ingredients, fragrances, dyes, parabens, GMOs, synthetics, or harsh ingredients. With its essential oil-infused formula, your hands will smell as great as they feel. Shop Today on Amazon.

Best Scent

Burt's Bees Cuticle Cream Lemon Butter

Soft Cuticle Balm. This cuticle balm is lightly lemon-scented for a relaxing, moisturizing experience.

What We Liked

This cuticle cream helps hydrate your skin and comes in a .6 ounce size for easy portability. The lemon-scented cream smells great when you put it on and helps repair weak nails. Notably, the cream also removes any lingering polish or makeup remnants to keep your cuticle fresh and clean. We loved the gentle formula of this cuticle balm. Get Yours Today.

Best Total Hand Care

Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Hand & Cuticle Cream

Revitalizing Cream. This hydrating cream can revitalize both your hands and cuticles for maximum moisturization.

What We Liked

We love that this moisturizer is gentle enough to be used on your cuticles to help strengthen your nails. The cream is paraben and cruelty-free, making it a great natural remedy for dry, cracked skin. It’s formulated with vitamins A and E to help build up skin and nail strength over time. Plus, the coconut oil-infused cream gives off a light, sweet, tropical scent. Available at Amazon.com.