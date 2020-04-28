Best Cuticle Treatments

Cuticle treatments can deliver a multitude of benefits, whether looking to soothe and prevent cracked cuticles, moisturize your hands, or naturally hydrate your skin. Created using natural ingredients, cuticle treatments are a great form of restorative nail care targeted to protect nail beds from infection. Ingredients, testing, and skin benefits are all important features to evaluate when selecting a cuticle treatment. We’ve reviewed four great cuticle treatments on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Longest-Lasting

Organic Cuticle Cream Balm

Organic Cuticle Cream. Certified Organic cuticle cream that naturally prevents, soothes, and protects cracked cuticles in a generous 1.75oz tin.

What We Liked:

The Organic Cuticle Cream is offered in a tin that holds 1.75 ounces. Both soft and light, we liked the way this cream felt on the hands. The Certified Organic label provides additional reassurance that this balm is natural and safe to use. This cuticle balm is long-lasting, and we liked that it is made in the USA.

Best Travel Size

Burt’s Bees Cuticle Cream Lemon Butter

Cuticle Cream. Half-ounce cuticle cream with a fresh lemon scent, packaged in a convenient tin.

What We Liked:

The Burt's Bees Cuticle Cream Lemon Butter is offered in a small tin with one half ounce that easily fits into a pocket or purse. We liked the fresh lemon scent of this cuticle cream. The cream felt great on the skin and left hands feeling soft and moisturized. We also liked that the cream was able to remove makeup and dirt from fingers and cuticles.

Most Soothing

Badger Certified Organic Cuticle Care

Soothing Cuticle Care. Organic, soothing cuticle care that provides smooth, soft relief to nail beds.

What We Liked:

The Badger Certified Organic Cuticle Care contains several essential oils. We liked that this balm felt smooth, soft, and smelled amazing. We felt the portable tin was perfect for on-the-go hand care, and we felt reassured by the product being USDA Certified Organic. This balm provided soothing relief to the cuticles.

Most Aromatic

Wild Thera Herbal Cuticle Balm

Herbal Cuticle Balm. Herbal cuticle balm that contains concentrated essential oils, providing a plethora of aromatic benefits.

What We Liked:

The Wild Thera- Herbal Cuticle Balm does not have any petroleum by-products. We liked how just a little bit of this concentrated cuticle balm went a long way. We found this natural balm was easy to apply and provided great results after overnight use. Plus, the aromatic benefits of the herbal ingredients were very calming.