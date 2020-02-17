Best Dental Floss

Your dentist isn’t being a nag when they ask if you’re practicing regular flossing habits. Regular flossing is one of the best ways to improve oral health, including preventing gingivitis and gum disease. Good oral health also has a big impact on your health in other areas of your life. There’s research to show there’s a definitive link between periodontal disease and heart disease. There is also a connection between poor gum health and body composition, blood sugar levels, and infection. It’s easy for bacteria to travel from your mouth to the rest of your body. A few extra minutes of flossing can have long-term benefits for your whole body health. It’s important to pick a dental floss you won’t mind using every day; so, consider the amount per package, wax, flavor, and floss design. Plus, won’t it feel good to tell your dentist about your floss routine next time he asks?

Most Eco-Friendly

Dr.Tung’s Smart Floss

Natural Flavors and Packaging. Get 30 yards of floss lightly coated with beeswax that expands to be soft on fingers and gums.

What We Liked:

Instead of traditional cinnamon and mint it comes in unique flavors like lemongrass and cardamom that’ll make you want to floss. We liked that this floss came ina biodegradable container and that the floss string shape provides greater cleaning surface in inter-dental areas. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Texture

Glide Oral-B Pro-Health Deep Clean Floss

Shred-Resistant Deep Cleaning. A six-pack of packages containing 43.7 yards of cool mint floss with a shred-resistant and micro-textured surface.

What We Liked:

The floss is easier to grip because of a light wax coating and slides into tight areas between teeth. This floss left our mouths feeling clean and minty fresh. Buy it now.

Best Value Buy

Listerine Ultraclean Dental Floss

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stretch and Glide Technology. Each order includes six rolls, each 30 yards of mint floss, with unique Micro-Groove technology that removes twice as much plaque by stretching and flexing in between teeth.

What We Liked:

You won’t mind leaving the stylish package out on your bathroom counter as a reminder to floss. Listerine is a well known brand, that you can trust to deliver a quality product, which we found to be true. Buy it here.

Best Floss Picks

DenTek TripleClean Floss Picks

Triple Clean Design. Get 150 picks per order, each one is fluoride-coated and includes a pick, tongue cleaner, and unbreakable floss for removing food and plaque from between teeth.

What We Liked:

These picks make it easy to get into tight spaces between teeth. They are also great to use on the go and perfect for families. Get it now.

Best Basic Floss

Reach Waxed Dental Floss

Waxed Mint Flavor. A sensible buy for big families, or just floss lovers, this product has 200 yards of waxed mint floss perfect for cleaning below the gum line.

What We Liked:

You’ll only have to buy floss once a year with this bulk package. We liked that this floss creates less plastic waste than other brands, while still delivering a quality floss that cleaned our teeth. Get it here.