Best Deodorants for Active Women
Best Scent
Degree Dry Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant (Pack of 6)
Protection with an Invigorating Scent. Rose, jasmine, and delicate fruit provide 24-hour protection in this six-pack of 2.6 ounce invisible solid deodorants.
What We Liked
Besides the low-key scent that adds a feminine touch to tough sweat and odor protection, we appreciate the invisible formula. Even when you’re dressing in a rush, your clothes are safe from deodorant smears. Get it here.
Best Invisible Formula
Mitchum Women Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant (Pack of 2)
Get Triple Odor Defense. A two-pack of 2.7-ounce solid antiperspirant and deodorant with Shower Fresh scent.
What We Liked
There’s no telling what form stress will take in the course of your day. The Mitchum antiperspirant and deodorant formula reacts to heat, stress, and motion for triple odor defense. Buy it now.
Longest Lasting Protection
Secret Outlast Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant, pack of 3
Skin Conditioning and Sweat Protection in One. A three-pack of 2.6-ounce invisible formula solid antiperspirant deodorant provides 48-hour protection with Completely Clean scent.
What We Liked
We love any beauty product that does double duty, and Secret Outlast doesn’t let us down. The formula includes mineral oil as a skin conditioner to keep your armpits smooth and supple. Buy it here.
Most Eco-Conscious
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Original
Cruelty and Aluminum Free. A single 2-ounce stick of coconut-oil based deodorant that allows you to sweat naturally but without unpleasant odor.
What We Liked
We love the all natural plant-based formula in Kopari, that conditions and moisturizes underarm skin which helps the body to reduce odor. Even with reapplication it doesn’t cake on, but glides on smoothly even helping to absorb sweat. Get it now.