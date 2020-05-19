Best Deodorants for Active Women

There’s so much you have to deal with throughout the day, your armpits can’t be one of them. You need a deodorant you apply in the morning and it’s the last time you think about your underarms for the rest of the day. Deodorant should prevent odor, not just mask over it with harsh scents, reduce sweat, and keep working as long as you do. We’ve rounded up the best brands to fit the bill, including aluminum-free and invisible formulas. Find the brand that suits your lifestyle, and glow rather than sweat.

Best Scent

Degree Dry Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant (Pack of 6)

Protection with an Invigorating Scent. Rose, jasmine, and delicate fruit provide 24-hour protection in this six-pack of 2.6 ounce invisible solid deodorants.

What We Liked

Besides the low-key scent that adds a feminine touch to tough sweat and odor protection, we appreciate the invisible formula. Even when you’re dressing in a rush, your clothes are safe from deodorant smears. Get it here.

Best Invisible Formula

Mitchum Women Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant (Pack of 2)

Get Triple Odor Defense. A two-pack of 2.7-ounce solid antiperspirant and deodorant with Shower Fresh scent.

What We Liked

There’s no telling what form stress will take in the course of your day. The Mitchum antiperspirant and deodorant formula reacts to heat, stress, and motion for triple odor defense. Buy it now.

Longest Lasting Protection

Secret Outlast Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant, pack of 3

Skin Conditioning and Sweat Protection in One. A three-pack of 2.6-ounce invisible formula solid antiperspirant deodorant provides 48-hour protection with Completely Clean scent.

What We Liked

We love any beauty product that does double duty, and Secret Outlast doesn’t let us down. The formula includes mineral oil as a skin conditioner to keep your armpits smooth and supple. Buy it here.

Most Eco-Conscious

Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Original

Cruelty and Aluminum Free. A single 2-ounce stick of coconut-oil based deodorant that allows you to sweat naturally but without unpleasant odor.

What We Liked

We love the all natural plant-based formula in Kopari, that conditions and moisturizes underarm skin which helps the body to reduce odor. Even with reapplication it doesn’t cake on, but glides on smoothly even helping to absorb sweat. Get it now.