Best Detox Teas

Whether you’re looking to jumpstart your metabolism or breakthrough a weight loss plateau, detox teas are a great way to get there. With natural ingredients, detox teas aim to cleanse the body of waste and toxins, reducing belly bloat and swelling. Ingredients, taste, and length of detox are all important factors to evaluate when choosing the best detox tea for you. We’ve reviewed five great detox teas on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Great Taste

Zero Tea 14 Day Detox Tea

Flavorful Detox Tea. This is a great tasting, 14-day detox tea made with a blend of natural and organic ingredients.

What We Liked:

The Zero Tea curbed our appetites, eliminated bloat, and helped us jumpstart our weight loss. With the use of natural and organic spices and herbs, we found the taste enjoyable with no unfavorable aftertaste. We also loved the convenience of the resealable pouch, keeping the tea satchels fresh. Get it here.

Caffeine Free

Total Tea Caffeine Free Detox Tea

Caffeine Free Detox Tea. This caffeine free detox tea gently cleanses waste and toxins from the body.

What We Liked:

This caffeine free option was gentle on our stomachs and provided a great cleanse overall to our digestive systems. We loved that the ingredients made the tea compliant with our Keto diet and that it was gluten free. The ability to drink the tea hot or cold gave us a lot of flexibility on days when we were in a rush. Further, the caffeine free factor kept us from experiencing any sleepless nights. Get it here.

USDA Certified

Yogi Detox Tea

USDA Certified Detox Tea. This flavorful detox tea has been USDA Certified Organic with specially blended spices.

What We Liked:

The Yogi Detox Tea is a great combination of spice blends. The USDA Certified Organic standing gave us reassurance that we were drinking an all-natural beverage. The strong taste curbed our appetites and reduced a lot of bloating and swelling. We experienced great energy after only the first few days of sipping. Get it today.

Best Customization

Brazilian Belle Bikini Body Detox Tea

Customized Bikini Body Detox Tea. This natural detox tea comes with a customizable plan tailored to your body type.

What We Liked:

The Bikini Body Detox Tea improved our metabolism in a little over two weeks. We loved the fact that we were able to learn our specific body type and tailor our plan around it to get great results that mattered to us. The tea reduced bloating and was gentle on our stomachs. Get it here.

Quality Product

Traditional Medicinals Organic Everyday Lemon Detox Tea

Organic Lemon Detox Tea. This detox tea is made of organic ingredients that effectively curb appetites.

What We Liked:

The organic lemon detox tea has great flavor. The tea helped curb our appetite and eliminated a lot of stomach bloat. This tea tasted light and bright, and it actually helped us trim off a few unwanted pounds after we started using it consistently. So, we felt light and bright, too. Get it here.