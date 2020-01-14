Best Diffusers for Aromatherapy
Best for Travel
URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser
Small and Effective. It’s compact enough to travel with you, turning any space into an aromatherapy yoga studio.
What We Liked:
This compact and light model is just over 5 inches high, with a 100ml capacity. It has an auto-shut off and runs for up to 6 hours with intermittent misting. The body of the diffuser illuminates in 7 different colors, which adds great lighting for an early morning practice. Buy it today.
Best Value
InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Aromatherapy in Any Room. Those looking for a straightforward diffuser will find their match with this model. It’s just 5.5 inches tall, with 100ml capacity.
What We Liked:
This simple and elegant diffuser features a rotating night light with seven colors and two misting options. The lights can be adjusted from bright to dim and this diffuser automatically shuts off when the water runs out. Get it today.
Best Design
VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser
Stylish and Customizable. A six inch high bulb-shaped 300ml diffuser, it comes with 7 colors and 15 light modes, high and low misting settings, and a timer for custom essential oil diffusing.
What We Liked:
Because of the myriad of settings, the VicTsing model is great for both concentrated aromatherapy during yoga, and general use throughout the home as a humidifier, air freshener, and air purifier. This diffuser can run for 10 hours on the low setting, making it versatile to use for sleep, daily use and your yoga practice. Buy it here.
Most Compact
URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
Funky Design and Light Display. Smaller than a cell phone, this 150ml diffuser works for a continuous 3 hours, or intermittent 6.
What We Liked:
The petite tulip design and multiple color displays make this diffuser a cool home accessory besides its functionality as a humidifier and diffuser. Choose from 7 different LED light colors to set the perfect mood for your yoga practice.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.