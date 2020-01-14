Best Diffusers for Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is an ancient healing technique for opening and balancing the chakras and improves mood and concentration. Combined with yoga, aromatherapy can elevate your yoga practice while also letting you benefit from the therapeutic benefits of aromatherapy. An essential oil diffuser is an effective way to bring aromatherapy into your life. Diffusers dispense essential oils through water to provide a consistent and therapeutic experience. There are many different styles of diffusers available, we’ve reviewed five to help you find the right one for your practice.

Best for Travel

URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser

Small and Effective. It’s compact enough to travel with you, turning any space into an aromatherapy yoga studio.

What We Liked:

This compact and light model is just over 5 inches high, with a 100ml capacity. It has an auto-shut off and runs for up to 6 hours with intermittent misting. The body of the diffuser illuminates in 7 different colors, which adds great lighting for an early morning practice. Buy it today.

Best Value

InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Aromatherapy in Any Room. Those looking for a straightforward diffuser will find their match with this model. It’s just 5.5 inches tall, with 100ml capacity.

What We Liked:

This simple and elegant diffuser features a rotating night light with seven colors and two misting options. The lights can be adjusted from bright to dim and this diffuser automatically shuts off when the water runs out. Get it today.

Best Design

VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

Stylish and Customizable. A six inch high bulb-shaped 300ml diffuser, it comes with 7 colors and 15 light modes, high and low misting settings, and a timer for custom essential oil diffusing.

What We Liked:

Because of the myriad of settings, the VicTsing model is great for both concentrated aromatherapy during yoga, and general use throughout the home as a humidifier, air freshener, and air purifier. This diffuser can run for 10 hours on the low setting, making it versatile to use for sleep, daily use and your yoga practice. Buy it here.

Most Compact

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser

Funky Design and Light Display. Smaller than a cell phone, this 150ml diffuser works for a continuous 3 hours, or intermittent 6.

What We Liked:

The petite tulip design and multiple color displays make this diffuser a cool home accessory besides its functionality as a humidifier and diffuser. Choose from 7 different LED light colors to set the perfect mood for your yoga practice.

