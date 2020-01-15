Best Down Jackets for Men

When you want to stay warm in cold weather, a down jacket is an essential piece of gear. Due to downs loft or fluffliness, down is able to create thousands of air pockets that reatain heat and warm air to keep you warm even on the coldest days. Whether you’re on the go, hiking up a mountain, or heading to the coffee shop, staying warm during winter can be affordable, stylish, and comfortable. Down jackets can be worn with a variety of styles, are versatile, and highly portable. Many options are water-resistant ensuring your maximum comfort, even when the weather turns wet. Here are our top picks for the best down jackets available for men.

Most Style Options

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Packable Down Jacket

Style Meets Comfort. With colors and sizes for every man, this jacket makes a perfect addition to a winter wardrobe.

What We Liked:

Tommy Hilfiger crafted an everyman's jacket with this packable down jacket. Available in a variety of colors and standard to big-and-tall sizing, you’re sure to find a color and size you love. Machine washable, this compact puffer jacket can fit in a convenient draw-string pouch to take on the go. This warm and stylish winter jacket, features side pockets and down padding. Get it here.

Best Classic Jacket

Eddie Bauer Men’s CirrusLite Down Jacket

Classic Style. Boasting a streamlined look, Eddie Bauer offers an affordable high-end option in several colors for the style-conscious man looking for a classic style.

What We Liked:

Classic Eddie Bauer, this jacket looks great on outdoor lovers and office workers alike. Crafted with StormRepel storm-resistant coating, this jacket will easily shed water and protect you from high wind. The interior pockets ensure your cellphone and accessories stay dry. Crafted with responsibly sourced down insulation, this jacket is one you can feel good owning. It comes in several classic colors that mix and match well with any style. Buy it today.

Best Adventure Wear

Colombia Men’s Crested Butte II Omni-Heat Jacket

Warmth in the Wilderness. Crafted to trap body heat, this insulated jacket will keep you warm during cold-weather wilderness adventures.

What We Liked:

This jacket has an inner layer of Omni-Heat reflective thermal insulation designed to trap and retain body heat. Made with breathable insulation and moisture-wicking properties that ensure you stay dry and warm, this jacket features an interior drawstring chord that provides a custom fit hem to prevent body heat from escaping out the bottom of your jacket. This jacket is an essential travel piece for when you protection from the cold. Get it today.

Best Budget Jacket

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket

Affordable All-Day Wear. Eddie Bower style with an Amazon price, this classic puffer jacket is the perfect option for a budget-conscious consumer.

What We Liked:

Amazon cut no corners with this classic packable, lightweight puffer jacket. Featuring a stand-up collar, full-zip front, and zip-up pockets to keep your hands warm, this jacket is perfect for layering to ensure maximum warmth all season long. Both wind and water-resistant, with an affordable price, it’s no wonder why it’s a popular jacket. Buy it here.

Best Runner-Up

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Down Jacket

All-Purpose Jacket. A quality jacket for all-purpose winter wear, this affordable jacket can be layered for maximum warmth.

What We Liked:

Created with down, this jacket has all the features we want and love in a winter jacket; it’s machine washable, water and wind-resistant, and has zippered pockets. It can fit in the included drawstring pouch for easy transportation. This jacket is well constructed and features 2 deep inside pockets, perfect for storing your phone away from the elements. Buy it here.