Best Down Jackets for Women

Down keeps you warm in cold temperatures due to the amazing insulating properties of the loft of goose or duck feathers, that create thousands of air pockets that hold heat to keep you warm. Dressing for warmth and style during the winter doesn’t have to be an either-or situation. With jackets to fit every size, budget, and style preference, there’s an option for you. Whether you’re hiking up a mountain, meeting friends for coffee, or commuting to the office, here are some of our favorite winter jackets, that will fit your needs.

Most Fashionable

Beinia Valuker Women’s Down Coat with Fur Hood with 90% Down Parka Puffer Jacket

Cute and Warm. For an adorable look that keeps you warm, you can’t beat this jacket.

What We Liked:

Wind and water-resistant, this long-style jacket will keep you warm in all types of winter weather. It’s designed to fit on the tighter side for a more fitted look. Two outer and one interior pocket will hold valuables such as keys, cellphone, and wallet. The hood comes with a fully detachable faux fur trim designed to keep you extra warm and stylish. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Unique

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Stylish and Fun. Designed with fashion in mind, the one-of-a-kind winter coat will keep you warm and fashionable all winter long.

What We Liked:

This winter jacket tackles unique style head-on, creating a coat that keeps you warm and looking good. It boasts six large pockets to hold all your valuables and stylish zippers to provide extra room on the sides. Wind-proof and exceptionally warm, you’ll be able to enjoy any winter activity in this jacket. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best All-Around

Wantdo Women’s Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket

All Activity Jacket. Boasting lightweight material, an attached hood, and excellent heat retention, this jacket can be worn for nearly any activity.

What We Liked:

This is a step up from Wantdo’s non-hooded option and comes with an attached hood, front zipper, and features elastic cuffs and hem for heat retention. Two zippered outside pockets are perfect for keeping your hands warm, while the two inside pockets will keep your keys and personal items safe and dry. Featuring a media port for earphone-to-cellphone connectivity, this jacket is perfect for taking a walk, meeting friends, or going for a hike. Get it here.

Best Length

Colombia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

Retain More Warmth. This shoulders-to-thigh length jacket is designed for maximum heat retention for women on the go.

What We Liked:

The extra length on this jacket earns its place in our top five. Complete with a hood, you’ll be protected from inclement weather from your head down to your thighs. This jacket is perfect, whether you’re heading to the office or out walking the dogs. The inside pockets are large enough for your keys and cellphone, ensuring your personal items stay dry. Omni-Heat technology will trap your body heat for maximum warmth retention. Buy it now.

Best Runner-Up

Wantdo Women’s Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket

All-Day Wear. With a classic look, this streamlined, lightweight jacket is perfect for everyday activities.

What We Liked:

Sporting the classic puffer look, this jacket has a high collar for wind protection, boasts a water-resistant coating, and hemmed waist and arm cuffs to retain body heat. This jacket is best for wind protection and has two inside zippered pockets for your keys, phone, and other personal items. It comes in a variety of colors to easily match your style. Bonus points: a media port is included to support earphone-to-cellphone connectivity. Get it today.