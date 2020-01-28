Best Dry Shampoos

Whether you’re short on time or need to freshen up after a mid-day workout, dry shampoo quickly removes oils from your hair and leaves your hair feeling fresh and clean. Dry shampoo is a waterless solution that allows you to add volume to already washed hair and can give you a few days reprieve between hair washing during those busy weeks. Application, weight of the product once applied, scent, and potential residue are all factors you should evaluate when choosing a product. We’ve reviewed five great dry shampoos on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Most Lightweight

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Lightweight Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo formulated to provide a lightweight, fresh feel to your hair

What We Liked:

The Batiste Dry Shampoo is vegan friendly. We loved the lightweight feel of our hair after applying the dry shampoo. The easy-to-use spray removed the oil from our hair without leaving behind any residue and left us feeling fresh throughout our busy days. Get it today.

Long Lasting

Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder

Long Lasting Powder Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo powder that can be used to refresh hair, lasts a few months

What We Liked:

Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder has a pleasant lavender oil scent. We fell in love with how easy it was to apply the powder dry shampoo. We only had to use a little bit at a time, which made the shampoo last for a long time. Our hair felt and looked great after using this all-natural product. Get it here.

Great Texture

Not Your Mother’s 2 Piece Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo

Texturizing Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo that leaves hair feeling clean, fresh, and texturized

What We Liked:

Not Your Mother’s 2 Piece Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo comes in a generous 14oz spray can. We felt like we were on the beach with the incredible coconut scent. This dry shampoo gave our hair incredible volume and texture. Our hair didn’t feel weighed down after application and we never experienced any unwanted residue. Get it now.

Best Dry Shampoo

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Fantastic Dry Shampoo. Long lasting dry shampoo that leaves hair feeling healthy, fresh, and smelling great

What We Liked:

The amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo delivers. We could not get enough of this dry shampoo. Our hair felt smooth, healthy, and smelled incredible after we used this product. This product gave us long lasting results and made our hair feel like it had just been washed. We never experienced any residue or build-up. We took this product with us whenever we were on the go. Get it now.

Best for Light Hair

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

Light Tones Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo designed for blonde, platinum, and sliver hair

What We Liked:

The Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones has subtle undertones to help battle brassiness. We loved the amazing scent and the special attention to lighter hair tones. Our hair felt clean and fresh after use of the lightweight dry shampoo. The product was easy to apply, and the scent was amazing. Get it now.