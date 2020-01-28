Best Dry Shampoos
Most Lightweight
Batiste Dry Shampoo
Lightweight Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo formulated to provide a lightweight, fresh feel to your hair
What We Liked:
The Batiste Dry Shampoo is vegan friendly. We loved the lightweight feel of our hair after applying the dry shampoo. The easy-to-use spray removed the oil from our hair without leaving behind any residue and left us feeling fresh throughout our busy days. Get it today.
Long Lasting
Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder
Long Lasting Powder Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo powder that can be used to refresh hair, lasts a few months
What We Liked:
Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder has a pleasant lavender oil scent. We fell in love with how easy it was to apply the powder dry shampoo. We only had to use a little bit at a time, which made the shampoo last for a long time. Our hair felt and looked great after using this all-natural product. Get it here.
Great Texture
Not Your Mother’s 2 Piece Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo
Texturizing Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo that leaves hair feeling clean, fresh, and texturized
What We Liked:
Not Your Mother’s 2 Piece Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo comes in a generous 14oz spray can. We felt like we were on the beach with the incredible coconut scent. This dry shampoo gave our hair incredible volume and texture. Our hair didn’t feel weighed down after application and we never experienced any unwanted residue. Get it now.
Best Dry Shampoo
amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Fantastic Dry Shampoo. Long lasting dry shampoo that leaves hair feeling healthy, fresh, and smelling great
What We Liked:
The amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo delivers. We could not get enough of this dry shampoo. Our hair felt smooth, healthy, and smelled incredible after we used this product. This product gave us long lasting results and made our hair feel like it had just been washed. We never experienced any residue or build-up. We took this product with us whenever we were on the go. Get it now.
Best for Light Hair
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
Light Tones Dry Shampoo. Dry shampoo designed for blonde, platinum, and sliver hair
What We Liked:
The Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones has subtle undertones to help battle brassiness. We loved the amazing scent and the special attention to lighter hair tones. Our hair felt clean and fresh after use of the lightweight dry shampoo. The product was easy to apply, and the scent was amazing. Get it now.