Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets

A goodnight’s sleep is essential to your overall mental and physical well-being. If you find yourself unable to relax and fall asleep easily it may be time to invest in high quality sheets. Egyptian cotton has long been considered the best material for sheets because of its breathability, exceptional softness & strength, and moisture wicking properties. Slipping into bed with the luxurious and comforting feel of all natural Egyptian sheets can help you to relax and fall alseep faster. When buying new sheets, consider the thread count; the higher the count, the softer the sheet, how well they hold up through washing and drying, and year-round temperature control. We’ve reviewed four sheets to help you find the best sheets for your hone and to improve your sleep quality.

Best Durability

True Luxury 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Fade Resistant Dyes. Egyptian cotton gets softer every wash, and the dye used in these 1000 thread count sheets will last through every wash, without pilling.

What We Liked:

True Luxury uses eco-friendly fibers and dye and donates a dollar from every product purchase to funding education of the underprivileged across the globe. Available in a variety of beautiful rich colors, the sateen finish is silky and lustrous. These highly breathable sheets regulate body temperature to ensure you don’t overheat at night. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Under $30

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set

Affordable Luxury. These 1800 thread count sheets use hypoallergenic microfiber for sensitive sleepers, and they’re breathable, and stain resistant.

What We Liked:

Available in bold colors to add a splash of vibrancy to the bedroom these wrinkle resistant sheets can go straight from the dryer to the bed and look great. We liked the easy care of these microfiber sheets that are hypoallergenic and stain resistant. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Color Options

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Comfort in Every Color. Forget shades of beige, these 800 thread count sheets come in periwinkle blue, black, and burgundy, amongst others. They’re hypo-allergenic, and breathable for year-round comfort.

What We Liked:

Mayfair Linens have 4-inch hems for both the look & feel of hotel linens at home. Featuring a sateen finish, a tailored look and deep pockets these sheets are elegant and super soft. Mayfair is so confident in the comfort and quality of their sheets that they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Get it here.

Best Temperature Control

Chateau Home Collection 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Comfort in Summer and Winter. Chateau Home’s 800 thread count sheets use compacted yarn, a special design that uses Temperature Balance to wick moisture in the summer and stay warm in the winter.

What We Liked:

Every sheet is put through rigorous testing for quality, including anti-pilling, shrinkage, colorfastness, and strength. Made with premium cotton, that gets softer with each washing these 800 thread count sheets are highly breathable and temperature balancing. Get it here.