Best Eight-Pound Dumbbells

If you’re looking for a way to work out at home, a set of dumbbells is priority number one. These are simple weights to buy, and you can use them to aid you in a variety of exercise and fitness routines. While it may be tempting to assume that all dumbbells are created equal, we found out that this simply isn’t true. Dumbbells can vary in coating, durability, and grip. Here are four of the best sets that we think you’ll love.

Best for Beginners

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands

Perfect, Easy Fitness Aid. Get fit with this sunshiny dumbbell set, perfect for keeping at home or in the office.

What We Liked:

These dumbbells come in sets of two, perfect for exercise routines requiring a pair of weights to be used simultaneously. A neoprene coating ensures a solid grip even when your hands get sweaty. They’re easily identifiable with large printed weight numbers on each end cap, so you’ll never mix them up with other weights you own. A one-year warranty from AmazonBasics backs them for confident purchasing. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Single Weight Option

Cap Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights

Workout with Weights. Available as a single or in a pair of two, this is the perfect dumbbell to add to a regular workout routine.

What We Liked:

These are available for purchase in single units, making them an excellent choice for single-weight routines. A neoprene coating ensures a smooth and tight grip for the duration of your workout. The weight number is listed in large font on the end of each cap for easy locating and quick identification during workout time in a home gym. Get them now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs by Day 1 Fitness

Long-Lasting Weights. Use these strong and durable weights to complement any workout routine at home or at the gym.

What We Liked:

These solid weights are made out of pure cast iron to prevent breakdown and a vinyl coating to prevent rusting. A neoprene overlay provides users with a soft and slightly flexible grip, perfect for performing well during strenuous workouts. Each cap is labeled with weight numbers and is hexagonal in shape to prevent rolling. These dumbbells come in pairs to complement routines that call for two weights. Buy them today.

Best Overall

Yes4All Hexagon Neoprene Coated Dumbbell (pair)

Durable Non-Slip Weights. A cast iron core and durable neoprene coating combine to create a dumbbell resistant to breaking and bending.

What We Liked:

Thick neoprene coating provides a comfortable, no-slip grip. The cast iron core ensures dependable performance and a high tolerance for long-term use, even when dropped. These dumbbells come in a pair, perfect for most fitness routines. Weight numbers are clearly marked on the end caps, and the bright colors help with quick identification during workouts. Get them now.