Best Electrolyte Powders for Hydration
Most Refreshing
Key Nutrients Electrolyte Powder, Lemonade Hydration Supplement
Rehydrate and Replenish. A 12.7-ounce container of lemonade refreshment drink powder with six electrolytes and 12 vitamins and minerals.
What We Liked
We love the ‘everything you want and nothing you don’t’ ingredient list for this electrolyte powder. It’s sugar free, vegan, and caffeine free. There’s 90 servings packed into the container, so each container lasts a while without dominating cupboard space. Get it here.
Best Bulk Buy
Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder
Clean, Plant-Based Ingredients. A 10-ounce container with 90 servings of six plant-based electrolytes, in a refreshing orange flavor.
What We Liked
If you’re keeping a close eye on your supplement and nutritional intake, you don’t want another supplement that’ll throw everything out of balance. This powder just contains six electrolytes, so you can maintain a supplement regimen even while taking it. Buy it now.
Best On-the-Go Hydration
Liquid I.V Hydration Multiplier, Electrolyte Powder
Breakthrough Science for Rapid Hydration. Each order contains 16 individually packaged servings in three flavors of electrolyte powder.
What We Liked
For busy people, the single-serving packages are a lifesaver. Each one combines with 16 ounces of water and provides double the electrolytes as sports drinks, plus five essential vitamins. Buy it here.
Most Variety
Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder
Five Flavors, Naturally Sweetened. Every box contains 20 individually packaged servings of electrolyte powder in unique flavors.
What We Liked
Ultima powder is sugar free but adds great flavor to boring bottled water, like cherry-pomegranate, raspberry, and lemonade. Keep a few sticks in a gym bag or purse for a mid-afternoon hydration break or mid-workout refreshment. Get it now.