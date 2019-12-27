Best Essential Oil Sets

These days, it can be difficult to find ways to relax. Utilizing therapeutic grade essential oils is one of the best ways to boost your mood without breaking the bank. Plus, you’ll keep your home or studio smelling great in the process! Aromatherapy is one of the most popular practices nowadays, and it can enhance your workout or meditation routine by keeping you focused, alert, or calm. With a variety of active herbs, sizes, and assortments, there’s an essential oil set out there that’s perfect for your needs.

Best For Beginners

Artizen Peppermint Essential Oil

Refreshing Peppermint. This peppermint oil is never diluted, so you’ll experience the full power of an excellent essential oil.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for a place to start, you can’t go wrong with this 100 percent peppermint essential oil. This fresh scent is sure to boost your mood, and it comes in one, two, and four-ounce sizes, making it perfect for testing out. Notably, this peppermint oil is not diluted, so you’ll be able to experience the full power of the peppermint. Plus, you’re given a lifetime warranty with a full money-back guarantee should you be dissatisfied in any way. Get it today.

Best Overall

ArtNaturals Therapeutic-Grade Aromatherapy Essential Oil Gift Set

Excellent Oil Sampler. With eight different essential oils, you’ll be able to find the perfect scent for your home.

What We Liked:

If you’re not sure which oil to start with, check out this excellent set by ArtNaturals. With 10-milliliter bottles of peppermint, tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus, and other oils, you can try out a variety to find the perfect scent for your home. Each oil is 100 percent pure, unadulterated, therapeutic grade, and GC/MS tested. In addition, these natural oils can be mixed with a carrier oil or used on their own for simple stress relief. Get it here.

Best For Gifting

Aromatherapy Top 8 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Basic Sampler

Extensive Sampler Set. This kit is a perfect starter set, including eight of the most popular essential oils to experiment with.

What We Liked:

This set combines the most popular essential oils into a comprehensive set. Each essential oil kit has eight 10-milliliter bottles of lavender, sweet orange, peppermint, lemongrass, tea tree, eucalyptus, lemon, and frankincense for maximum flexibility. For easy use, each bottle is equipped with a handy dropper. This set also comes with a money-back guarantee should you be unsatisfied. Get them today.

Best For Improved Health

Healing Solutions Best Blends Essential Oil Set

Healing Oils. These oils are specially formulated to promote better health.

What We Liked:

If you’re seeking a set to use for healing purposes, this is the perfect essential oil kit for you. Each of the six oils is blended specifically to target a different part of your body. To name a few of the benefits, these pure oils will help relieve stress, induce sleep, and promote healthy breathing. If you don’t find this set useful, you’re guaranteed a full refund. Get them today.

Best Value

Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set Pure Essential Oils

Beautiful Gift Set. This oil sampler gives you a taste of six different therapeutic grade essential oils.

What We Liked:

These Lagunamoon essential oils come in a beautiful gift box, making them an easy present that’s sure to impress. The gift set includes six 10-milliliter bottles of lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils. Each oil is therapeutic grade, so you can feel great about using these in your home. Get it here.