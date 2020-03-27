Best Exercise Balance Pads

Building your muscles and working on flexibility can help reduce aches, pains, and can aid in deepening your yoga practice. But how do you get the support you need? Many turn to training with a balance pad. Balance pads are designed to give your body extra support while you hold yoga poses or while you work on knee and hip stability. Either in your regular exercise routine or integrated into a yoga practice, balance pads can give an effective boost to your workout. To find out the top balance pads on the market, keep reading.

Best Balance Pad

Yes4All Exercise Foam Pad

High Quality and Sweat Proof. The balance pad from Yes4All is made with high-quality foam and is sweat resistant for easy cleaning.

What We Liked

We liked that this balance pad has a coating that keeps water and sweat out. it also helps to decrease slipping and will allow you to have an easy grip with your hands or feet. Made with EVA foam, this balance pad is durable and soft. Buy it now.

Best for Rehab

SPRI Airex Balance Pad

Super Soft and Waterproof. The balance pad by SPRI is made of a super-soft foam that helps to reduce pain on joints while recovering from an injury.

What We Liked

If you or someone you know needs physical therapy or rehabilitation, this is a great balance pad for you. It's durable and soft and can be used in a variety of exercises. Working on a knee or hip injury? A standing pose (using a wall or chair for balance and support) on this pad feels comfortable and secure. It's waterproof and comes in regular and small sizes. Get it here.

Most Affordable

ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad

Budget-friendly and Non-Slip. The ProsourceFit balance pad is an affordable option. It is made with TPE material that makes it non-slip to helps keep you steady.

What We Liked

If you have never used a balance pad before and you need one in the lower price range, check out this one by ProsourceFit. It's an affordable balance pad that will introduce you to using this type of equipment in your exercise routine. Standing, kneeling, or in the V-position, this water-resistant pad is a great addition to your home gym. Get it now.

Best Kit

Petes Choice Foam Balance Pad

Long-Lasting and Comes with Extras. The Petes Choice balance pad is made out of a thick foam that won’t rip and provides great support.

What We Liked

We liked that the Petes Choice pad is well made and highly durable no matter your exercise routine. It's sweatproof, waterproof, and the color shouldn't fade. They ship with a stretching strap and an e-book to guide you through a variety of exercises to help with strength, flexibility and stability. This well-made mat will last you for years to come. Get it here.