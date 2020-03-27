Best Exercise Balance Pads
Best Balance Pad
Yes4All Exercise Foam Pad
High Quality and Sweat Proof. The balance pad from Yes4All is made with high-quality foam and is sweat resistant for easy cleaning.
What We Liked
We liked that this balance pad has a coating that keeps water and sweat out. it also helps to decrease slipping and will allow you to have an easy grip with your hands or feet. Made with EVA foam, this balance pad is durable and soft. Buy it now.
Best for Rehab
SPRI Airex Balance Pad
Super Soft and Waterproof. The balance pad by SPRI is made of a super-soft foam that helps to reduce pain on joints while recovering from an injury.
What We Liked
If you or someone you know needs physical therapy or rehabilitation, this is a great balance pad for you. It's durable and soft and can be used in a variety of exercises. Working on a knee or hip injury? A standing pose (using a wall or chair for balance and support) on this pad feels comfortable and secure. It's waterproof and comes in regular and small sizes. Get it here.
Most Affordable
ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad
Budget-friendly and Non-Slip. The ProsourceFit balance pad is an affordable option. It is made with TPE material that makes it non-slip to helps keep you steady.
What We Liked
If you have never used a balance pad before and you need one in the lower price range, check out this one by ProsourceFit. It's an affordable balance pad that will introduce you to using this type of equipment in your exercise routine. Standing, kneeling, or in the V-position, this water-resistant pad is a great addition to your home gym. Get it now.
Best Kit
Petes Choice Foam Balance Pad
Long-Lasting and Comes with Extras. The Petes Choice balance pad is made out of a thick foam that won’t rip and provides great support.
What We Liked
We liked that the Petes Choice pad is well made and highly durable no matter your exercise routine. It's sweatproof, waterproof, and the color shouldn't fade. They ship with a stretching strap and an e-book to guide you through a variety of exercises to help with strength, flexibility and stability. This well-made mat will last you for years to come. Get it here.