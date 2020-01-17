Best Exercise Ball

Not surprisingly, one of the most essential pieces of exercise equipment for yoga is the famous yoga or exercise ball. These balls are great for muscle toning, stretching and balance training. They can also be used as posture-friendly office chairs to help align your back. We’ve compiled a list of some of the top exercise balls on the market today. With a variety of included accessories, sizes, and thickness levels, you’re sure to find the perfect exercise ball for your needs.

Editor’s Choice

TOPLUS Exercise Ball

Excellent Exercise Ball. This high-density exercise ball is perfect for enhancing workouts at the gym or from the comfort of your home.

What We Liked:

Don’t be fooled by the modest price point — this high-quality exercise ball is perfect for everyday use. The durable slip-resistant surface is BPA free and supports up to 2200 pounds at once. The ball comes with its own reusable pump so you won’t have to worry about running out of air. You can adjust your ball to 55cm 65cm 75cm and 85cm in diameter, and you’re given 5 different color options to fit your personal sense of style. Get it today.

Best Value

URBNFit Exercise Ball

Beautiful Exercise Ball. You’re sure to love these vibrant exercise balls by URBNFIT.

What We Liked:

This exercise ball is a complete kit, it comes with an air pump and workout guide offering a number of workouts to get you started. It is durable enough to be used as a healthy office chair and comes in sizes ranging from 45-85 cm, making it great for compact spaces. This ball comes in your choice of 9 different colors and can support up to 2000 lbs at once. Best of all, it is backed by an included warranty, so you’ll love it or get your money-back. Get it here.

Best For Office-Use

Trideer Exercise Ball

Extra-Firm Ball. This exercise ball is extra firm making it perfect for promoting proper posture.

What We Liked:

This super thick exercise ball can support up to 2200 lbs at once and comes with an air pump for personal adjustments. It comes in sizes ranging from 48 to 85 cm and over 10 different color options to suit every style. Users loved using this firm ball as a posture-friendly office chair and appreciated the included 30-day money-back guarantee. Best of all, this ball is made out of non-toxic BPA free materials. Buy it here.

Most Sturdy

DYNAPRO Exercise Ball

Heavy-Duty Ball. You’re sure to love the high-quality construction of this exercise ball.

What We Liked:

This ball is made with a ribbed anti-slip surface to keep you stable even during your most intense workouts. It’s equipped with a high anti-bust capacity of 2000 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about it popping when throwing or stretching on it. DYNAPRO offers sizing options from 45-75 cm and make their balls out of non-toxic PVC material. Tie sturdy ball comes with an easy to use air pump which makes refilling your equipment a breeze. Buy it here.

Best For Beginners

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

All-in-One Kit. This exercise ball is a complete set, that includes all the accessories you need to have a successful workout.

What We Liked:

This is the perfect exercise ball to start with for beginners. The kit is complete with an air pump and handy workout guide to get you started. Plus, the anti-slip ribbed ball is backed by a 1-year warranty. The ball has a weight capacity of 2200 pounds and comes in sizes ranging from 55-95 cm. Overall, this is an excellent kit that will give you many options for working out that will strengthen and tone all your muscles groups. Get it today.