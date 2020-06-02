Best Exercise Games
Most Exciting
Stack 52 Bodyweight Exercise Cards
Not Your Regular Card Game
This card game is perfect for a fun and active game night.
What We Liked
This card game won’t have you sitting around all day—just the opposite! Play with friends anytime for fun, strengthening workouts that put an exciting spin on the typical card game. You’ll get started with the fun in no time, as this game requires no equipment or planning. Get it here.
Best for All Ages
Fitivities
Family Fun
This board game is anything but boring.
What We Liked
Get fit with the entire family. This exercise game has a large (32 inches by 47 inches) vinyl mat with a vast assortment of game pieces to get the fun started. Whether playing with a small or large group of family and friends, everyone can join in—Fitivities can be enjoyed by two to 24 players. Buy it now.
Most Effective
Fitness Boxing – Nintendo Switch
Virtual Workout Fun
Who says video games make you lazy? This Nintendo Switch game is a real workout.
What We Liked
This is an innovative way to work out while having a good time. It's a boxing-themed game that incorporates popular song beats to keep you feeling pumped. And it’s more than just a game; it also allows you to record your personal fitness goals for an exciting fitness training experience. Buy it here.
Best Variety of Exercise
Juliet Page Exercise Dice for Workouts
Roll the Dice
These exercise dice give you tons of cool ways to get up and move.
What We Liked
Simple to use but extremely effective, this set includes four different dice with varying levels of difficulty, as well as one for yoga. You won’t have to worry about making a mess either, because all you need to do is roll the dice, see what exercise you get, and enjoy your workout. It’s also a perfect workout tool for both kids and adults. Get it now.