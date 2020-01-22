Best Exercise Mats for Any Space
Best for Large Spaces
ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat
Customizable Exercise Mat. This adjustable foam mat protects any size floor and is a great surface for any workout.
What We Liked:
These interlocking puzzle pieces of EVA foam cover 24 square feet and can be arranged in whatever configuration best fits your home workout space. Order several sets to cover a large workout space at an affordable price. We especially like the non-slip texturing. Get them now.
Budget-friendly Option
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat
Affordable High-density Exercise Mat. A half inch of high-density foam makes this exercise mat a great deal.
What We Liked:
The thickest mat in its price category, this BalanceFrom mat provides a comfortable and easy-to-clean workout surface at a budget-friendly price. It includes an adjustable carrying strap and comes in seven bright colors. We appreciated the extra cushion for a difference we could feel. Get it here.
Most Cushioned
HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat
Super Thick Exercise Mat. Protect joints from hard floors with this extra-thick exercise mat.
What We Liked:
This thick foam mat is great for those who want a little extra cushion. We like the tear-resistant, non-slip surface and elastic carrying strap. Something to consider: We found this extra-thick mat a little too squishy for balance postures. Get it now.
Top Pick
Gorilla Mats Premium Large Yoga Mat
Oversized Exercise Mat. Any room becomes a yoga or workout room with this spacious mat.
What We Liked:
This 7 by 5 feet exercise mat lets you exercise with a friend or spread out for a solo workout. We loved stretching and foam rolling, unconstrained by space on this 8-millimeter-thick mat. Plus, the bottom surface features a non-slip texture that keeps the mat in place on your floor. Buy it here.
Honorable Mention
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat
This is a simple exercise mat great for daily use. No bells and whistles. It’s straightforward and gets the job done.
What We Liked:
Gaiam gives us an affordable mat in nine fun colors. We like the ample but not squishy 2.5 inch thickness and included carrying strap. Most importantly, this non-toxic mat is free of six common chemicals found in many similar products. Get it here.