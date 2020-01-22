An exercise mat can make all the difference in your workout. And they pair well with many types of stretching and routines. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your morning yoga regimen or to convert a garage gym, there’s an exercise mat solution for you. Read on for a selection of mats for all budgets and uses. Here are our top picks on the market.

Best for Large Spaces

ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat

Customizable Exercise Mat. This adjustable foam mat protects any size floor and is a great surface for any workout.

What We Liked:

These interlocking puzzle pieces of EVA foam cover 24 square feet and can be arranged in whatever configuration best fits your home workout space. Order several sets to cover a large workout space at an affordable price. We especially like the non-slip texturing. Get them now.

Budget-friendly Option

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat

Affordable High-density Exercise Mat. A half inch of high-density foam makes this exercise mat a great deal.

What We Liked:

The thickest mat in its price category, this BalanceFrom mat provides a comfortable and easy-to-clean workout surface at a budget-friendly price. It includes an adjustable carrying strap and comes in seven bright colors. We appreciated the extra cushion for a difference we could feel. Get it here.

Most Cushioned

HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat

Super Thick Exercise Mat. Protect joints from hard floors with this extra-thick exercise mat.

What We Liked:

This thick foam mat is great for those who want a little extra cushion. We like the tear-resistant, non-slip surface and elastic carrying strap. Something to consider: We found this extra-thick mat a little too squishy for balance postures. Get it now.

Top Pick

Gorilla Mats Premium Large Yoga Mat

Oversized Exercise Mat. Any room becomes a yoga or workout room with this spacious mat.

What We Liked:

This 7 by 5 feet exercise mat lets you exercise with a friend or spread out for a solo workout. We loved stretching and foam rolling, unconstrained by space on this 8-millimeter-thick mat. Plus, the bottom surface features a non-slip texture that keeps the mat in place on your floor. Buy it here.

Honorable Mention

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

This is a simple exercise mat great for daily use. No bells and whistles. It’s straightforward and gets the job done.

What We Liked:

Gaiam gives us an affordable mat in nine fun colors. We like the ample but not squishy 2.5 inch thickness and included carrying strap. Most importantly, this non-toxic mat is free of six common chemicals found in many similar products. Get it here.