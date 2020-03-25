Best Exercise Peddlers

Staying fit when you can’t make it to the gym, forced to stay at home, or the weather is bad can be challenging. Or having a desk job where you sit for hours isn't healthy as well. If this sounds like you, then a great option may be an exercise peddler. These little machines feature stabilized bike pedals that can help you burn some calories and strengthen leg muscles while working or at home in a chair. Check out some good ones we have discovered.

Top Pick

DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle

Smooth Pedal Motion. This exercise peddler made by DeskCycle offers a patented magnetic resistance mechanism that offers quiet and smooth pedaling.

What We Liked

For the quietest and smoothest exercise peddler, check this one out. It’s designed to keep you fit without disturbing your work or anyone around you. It comes with a free app for your phone to keep track of each workout and your improvements. The app is a nice bonus, especially if you have a specific goal, that allows you to easily keep track of exercise without having to write down progress. Get it here.

Most Affordable

Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exerciser

Budget-Friendly and Compact. The exercise peddler made by Vaunn is best for those looking to stay within a budget. This peddler offers a quick-release folding mechanism which makes it easy to fold up at the end of the day.

What We Liked

To save some cash, you can pick up Vaunn’s exercise peddler without regret. Under 50 dollars, it’s the most affordable peddler on this list. It’s compact, easy to use, and won’t break the bank. You can also keep track of workouts with the monitor on the peddler that displays time, revolution count, revolution per minute, and calories burned. Get it now.

Best for Travel

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike

Compact and Non-Slip. This exercise peddler is compact and lightweight, making it perfect to take to or from work with ease.

What We Liked

This exercise peddler by Sunny Health & Fitness is easy to use and carry. It has a handle on top to transport it easily. It can also be used on top of a desk or table thanks to the non-slip grips and straps that keep it in place. No matter the location, this peddler can be used under or even on top of tables and desks for arm or leg stimulation. Buy it now.

Most Durable

TODO Pedal Exerciser

Long-Lasting and Great Quality. This exercise peddler is made with a high-quality enforced steel frame, which allows it to hold up to 400 pounds.

What We Liked

Many exercise peddlers can only hold up to 250 pounds, so it’s great that this one can hold almost double the weight. It also has a steel flywheel inside that keeps it running for years to come. The long-lasting build means you won’t have to worry about replacing it for a long time. Buy it today.

Those were the best exercise peddlers on the market. Find the right one for you to increase leg and arm strength at home or work!