Best Exercise Peddlers
Top Pick
DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle
Smooth Pedal Motion. This exercise peddler made by DeskCycle offers a patented magnetic resistance mechanism that offers quiet and smooth pedaling.
What We Liked
For the quietest and smoothest exercise peddler, check this one out. It's designed to keep you fit without disturbing your work or anyone around you. It comes with a free app for your phone to keep track of each workout and your improvements. The app is a nice bonus, especially if you have a specific goal, that allows you to easily keep track of exercise without having to write down progress.
Most Affordable
Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exerciser
Budget-Friendly and Compact. The exercise peddler made by Vaunn is best for those looking to stay within a budget. This peddler offers a quick-release folding mechanism which makes it easy to fold up at the end of the day.
What We Liked
To save some cash, you can pick up Vaunn's exercise peddler without regret. Under 50 dollars, it's the most affordable peddler on this list. It's compact, easy to use, and won't break the bank. You can also keep track of workouts with the monitor on the peddler that displays time, revolution count, revolution per minute, and calories burned.
Best for Travel
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike
Compact and Non-Slip. This exercise peddler is compact and lightweight, making it perfect to take to or from work with ease.
What We Liked
This exercise peddler by Sunny Health & Fitness is easy to use and carry. It has a handle on top to transport it easily. It can also be used on top of a desk or table thanks to the non-slip grips and straps that keep it in place. No matter the location, this peddler can be used under or even on top of tables and desks for arm or leg stimulation.
Most Durable
TODO Pedal Exerciser
Long-Lasting and Great Quality. This exercise peddler is made with a high-quality enforced steel frame, which allows it to hold up to 400 pounds.
What We Liked
Many exercise peddlers can only hold up to 250 pounds, so it's great that this one can hold almost double the weight. It also has a steel flywheel inside that keeps it running for years to come. The long-lasting build means you won't have to worry about replacing it for a long time.
Those were the best exercise peddlers on the market. Find the right one for you to increase leg and arm strength at home or work!