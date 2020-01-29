Best Exfoliating Body Scrubs

If your skin is rough or dull in appearance, an exfoliating body scrub can help. Exfoliating helps remove dry, dull skin cells and clear clogged pores. Therefore, skin can appear brighter, smoother, and softer. That said, it’s vital to find an exfoliating scrub that can remove dull, rough skin while also providing the moisture your skin needs. Here is our review of five different exfoliating body washes so you can find the body scrub that best suits your skin’s needs.

Best 4-in-1 Formula

pureScrubs Premium Organic Body Scrub Set

Organic Body Scrub with Bonus Accessories. This organic body scrub exfoliates, cleanses, nourishes, and moisturizes skin with its unique 4-in-1 formula.

What We Liked:

This organic body scrub helps transform skin with its handcrafted blend of nourishing ingredients. Its four-in-one formula gently exfoliates using fine grain Dead Sea salt, and it cleans, nourishes, and moisturizes skin with a variety of organic essential oils, nutrients, and skin softeners. Ingredients include soothing oils such as jojoba, argan, and sweet almond, nutrients like vitamin E and avocado oil, and moisturizers such as aloe vera and shea butter. This product can help reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, acne scars, and dark spots. The scrub comes in a variety of all-natural scents, including coconut. Three free accessories—a wooden spoon to stir and scoop out the product, a loofah pad, and an organic oatmeal bar of soap—are included with the 16-ounce jar of body scrub. The body scrub is handcrafted in the United States, and the company will give you a full refund if the product doesn’t work for your skin. We liked that this body scrub is organic, handcrafted, and designed to gently exfoliate as well as nourish, clean, and moisturize your skin. Get it here.

Best Whipped Texture

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Body Scrub

Exfoliating Body Scrub in a Whipped, Moisturizing Formula. This exfoliating body scrub gently removes dull, dry skin and nourishes skin with a creamy, whipped formula.

What We Liked:

This body scrub gently exfoliates to remove dull, rough skin and leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft. Its creamy, whipped formula has a luxurious feel and helps nourish and moisturize the skin. The relaxing fragrance of crushed macadamia and rice milk is soothing without being overpowering. If used before shaving, it can also help reduce or prevent ingrown hairs. It comes in a 10.5-ounce container with a wide opening to make it easy to scoop out the product. We liked the whipped, creamy texture of this exfoliating body scrub and its relaxing scent. Get it today.

Best Sugar Body Scrub

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango

Exfoliating Sugar Body Scrub with Pure Shea Butter to Moisturize. This sugar body scrub gently exfoliates and helps moisturize your skin using natural ingredients such as organic shea butter and mango.

What We Liked:

This body scrub uses sugar grains to gently and softly exfoliate skin. The scrub incorporates 100 percent organic shea butter to moisturize your skin and promote elasticity. Additionally, the included mango puree helps moisturize and provides a refreshing scent. Other ingredients include safflower seed oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, macadamia seed oil, and orange oil. This blend of ingredients provides excellent hydration and can help prevent dryness. This product is made in the United States and contains no harmful chemicals. Ingredients are paraben-free and naturally derived. It comes in an 18-ounce jar with a wide opening at the top. We liked that this shea sugar scrub gently exfoliates while providing high levels of hydration for your skin. Get it here.

Best Anti-Aging and Oil Absorption Features

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Infused with Collagen and Stem Cell

All-Natural Himalayan Salt Scrub with Collagen and Apple Stem Cell Technology. This Himalayan salt scrub gently exfoliates, moisturizes, and can even minimize oily skin, so your skin is soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.

What We Liked:

This body scrub uses high-quality, pink Himalayan salt to help gently exfoliate skin and remove dirt. The Himalayan salt is also a natural antiseptic, which can help disinfect acne-prone skin, and it can help absorb excess oils in the skin. The crystal salt can also help detoxify your body and help with hydration. This formula comes with a variety of natural oils to help moisturize and nourish your skin, including sweet almond oil, lychee fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, grape seed oil, and aloe vera. This product utilizes stem cell technology from apples to help provide anti-aging properties. The included collagen also helps repair damaged skin tissue and protects the skin from free radicals. The 12-ounce jar contains only natural and pure ingredients. We liked that this Himalayan salt scrub uses only natural ingredients to provide gentle exfoliation and hydration of your skin along with anti-aging features. Get it here.

Best Ultra Hydrating Formula

Asutra Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub Exfoliator

Dead Sea Salt Exfoliating Scrub with Multiple Hydrating Ingredients. This Dead Sea salt body scrub gently exfoliates as well as hydrates very dry skin with the help of multiple moisturizing ingredients.

What We Liked:

This organic body scrub uses Dead Sea salt to gently exfoliate skin while also providing over twenty healing minerals. This blend soothes and moisturizes your skin with a variety of vegan ingredients such as aloe vera, jojoba, argan, and sweet almond oil. The peppermint essential oil helps with mental focus, and the rosemary essential oil can help relieve stress and muscle pain. The combination of ingredients also helps clear blocked pores, blackheads, blemishes, and in-grown hairs. This Dead Sea salt exfoliating scrub comes in a 12-ounce container and is made in the United States. It contains no preservatives or artificial ingredients. It also comes with a 30-day full refund if it’s not right for your skin. We liked that this body scrub gently exfoliates and provides ultra-moisturizing and hydration to help dry skin in addition to using essential oils to help relieve stress and muscle pain. Get it here.