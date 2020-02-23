Best Exfoliating Pads

Skincare can be tough to manage, especially when you have a busy schedule. You don’t have time for a 20-step routine every evening, or even to shop around for all of the different products that such a regimen would require (not to mention all that money as you experiment). For those with limited time and budgets, exfoliating toner or cleansing pads can be a good, easy addition to a minimalistic skincare routine. These products provide a wealth of benefits, but all you have to do is take a pad from the jar, wipe it over your clean face, and then go. Keep reading for some of our favorite exfoliating pads on the market today.

Best All-in-One

Neutralyze Exfoliating Pads

Want a Treatment That Can Do It All? These exfoliating pads hardly stop at acne. They can fight just about any skin issue you have.

What We Liked:

Soaked in prescription-grade ingredients, these exfoliating pads not only fight acne quickly but also correct uneven skin tones, unclog pores, and increase cell turnover. They’ve been known to help with more major skin issues, too, like cystic acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and more. We appreciated how soft and deeply clean our skin felt after each use. Buy it here.

Best Cleansing

Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Facial Cleansing Pads with Salicylic Acid

Fewer Steps in Skincare. Don’t worry about cleansing before you exfoliate. This pad does it for you. One quick step, and you’ll be on your way to beautiful, healthy skin.

What We Liked:

If you don’t even want to worry about cleansing your face before you exfoliate, this pad will do that for you, too. As long as your makeup is gone, you can grab one of these acne-fighting pads and start wiping away the grime of the day. Do this while exfoliating and treating at the same time. Buy it here.

Best Glycolic Acid

Replenix Acne Solutions Gly/Sal Exfoliating Acne Pads

Salicylic Acid Not Working? Everyone’s face responds to acne-fighting ingredients differently. This formula gives you another shot at better skin with glycolic acid.

What We Liked:

If you haven’t had much luck with salicylic acid fighting your acne in the past, maybe try this option. While it still contains salicylic acid, it mostly fights acne with glycolic acid. What is this? Glycolic acid removes the outer layer of dead skin cells sitting on top of your face, resulting in clearer and cleaner skin. Your pores won’t be bogged down, acting as prime grounds for acne growth any longer. Buy them here.

Best on a Budget

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Acne Face Pads with Salicylic Acid

Fight Acne for Less. Get more for your money with this maximum-strength acne treatment. Better skin shouldn’t be costly. You deserve a healthy glow no matter your budget.

What We Liked:

This budget-friendly option from trusted brand, Neutrogena, gives you a tub of 60 exfoliating pads. That’s plenty enough for an entire month and probably more. It's more affordable than Netflix, and you’ll have a refreshed, clean face every day. Without even breaking into your savings account, you’re on your way to clearer, more beautiful skin. Get it here.

Best for Adults

ClarityRx Pick Me Up Booster Pad

Acne Beyond the Teenage Years. Acne is unfortunately not only a puberty problem. It can linger in adulthood. But you can combat it with this top product.

What We Liked:

If you still have acne issues in your adult years, then you’ll likely notice the treatments you used as a teen don’t work as well now. That’s because, even though you still have acne, your skin is still changing. These acne pads were made with adults in mind and help to clear your mature skin while also fighting wrinkles and other skin issues that come up in advanced years. Buy it here.