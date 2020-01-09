Best Extra Thick Yoga Mats

A regular yoga practice can bring you increased flexibility, improved muscle tone, and a sense of calm and wellbeing. A yoga mat is a tool for your practice; it outlines your space and provides you with a non-slip surface so you can enjoy your practice safely. Holding poses on your knees and elbows can be uncomfortable and cause you to shift your focus from the pose to your discomfort, fortunately, there are a variety of extra thick yoga mats available to provide you with the cushioning you need. Here is our review of four different extra thick yoga mats so you can find the best mat for you.

Most Affordable Extra Thick Yoga Mat

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose ½-Inch Extra Thick High-Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap

Affordable Premium Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap. This extra thick yoga mat provides you with comfortable support at an affordable price.

What We Liked:

This extra thick yoga mat is lightweight and comes with a free carrying strap, making it easy to transport and carry. The mat is made of ½-inch thick, high-density foam to provide premium cushioning during yoga or other exercises. Its double-sided design provides a non-slip surface on both sides. At 71 inches long and 24 inches wide, it offers ample space for people of all heights and sizes. This mat is moisture resistant and cleans easily with soap and water. The mat comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and a two-year warranty. We liked that this extra thick yoga mat is lightweight, affordable, and comes with a free carrying strap. Buy one today.

Most Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

Thick, Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat that is Free of All Chemicals. This durable, thick yoga mat is OEKO-TEK certified and free of all chemicals.

What We Liked:

This durable yoga mat is crafted in an emissions-free facility and is OEKO-TEX certified. It is 6mm thick to provide ample cushioning when holding any yoga pose and is designed to provide both comfort and grip for a slip-free yoga experience. The mat is 71 inches long and 26 inches wide, providing enough space for people of all shapes and sizes. The closed-cell construction helps to prevent bacteria from forming and makes it easy to clean. This mat gets even better with repeated use and is guaranteed not to peel, flake, or fade. Additionally, it comes with a lifetime warranty. We liked that this yoga mat is 100 percent free of chemicals and comes with a lifetime warranty. Buy it here.

Longest Extra Thick Yoga Mat

AmazonBasics ½-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat

Extra Long, Thick Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap. This extra thick and long yoga mat provides a comfortable, non-slip workout experience, even for tall individuals.

What We Liked:

This extra thick yoga mat is longer than many other yoga mats at 74 inches long and 24 inches wide. The ½-inch thick, high-density NBR foam provides a comfortable layer of cushioning to help you enjoy your workout. The textured surface gives you reliable traction so you can safely hold poses. This durable mat can withstand daily use. It’s lightweight design and included carrying strap make it easy to take this mat with you on the go. We liked that this durable and lightweight yoga mat is easy to transport and provides thick cushioning for support along with extra length for taller people. Buy it here.

Yoga Mat Non-Slip

Best Non-Slip Features

Thick Yoga Mat with Superior Non-Slip Features. This thick yoga mat has a two-sided textured surface to provide a slip-free, yoga experience.

What We Liked:

This 6mm-thick yoga mat focuses on providing you with a comfortable and slip-free workout. The bottom of the map grips to any flooring surface, thanks to the wavy design. The top of the mat has a subtle, textured design that will help prevent you from slipping during poses. This durable mat is designed to keep out dirt, germs, and moisture and is easy to wipe clean. At 72 inches long and 25.25 inches wide, this mat will fit most people. This eco-friendly mat is made from TPE foam, is non-toxic, and is free from PVC, phthalates, and other toxic materials. It comes with a satisfaction guarantee. We liked that this yoga mat has two-sided slip protection that prevents slipping during poses and that it is free from toxic materials. Get it today.

