Best Eye Makeup Remover

Our faces get put through a lot on a daily basis with foundation, eye makeup, and a litany of highlighting and contouring when we want to look our best. If we want to keep our skin fresh and glowing, removing makeup after a long day is vital. Make-up removal is not as simple as grabbing a bar of soap, what you use to remove your eye makeup is just as important as the makeup you use. Removing make-up is a skin care essential as you will remove impurities and ensure that your skin is radiant and healthy. We’ve looked at the top brands and come up with five winners that we think are the best on the market.

Best All-Around Cleanser

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Cleanse and Refresh. Refresh and cleanse your skin in the morning and remove your makeup at night with this two-in-one cleanser.

What We Liked:

This dynamic two in one not only removes makeup but is great for your skin. Use it as a cleanser in the morning and makeup remover at night. It’s gentle enough for twice-daily use, even on sensitive skin. It’s free of oil, alcohol, and fragrance. This fully removes makeup with no rubbing or rinsing needed. Get it now.

Best Dual-Phase Makeup Remover

Neutrogena Effective and Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

Remove Makeup and Cleanse. Watch your makeup disappear and fresh, clean skin reappear with this dual-phase eye makeup remover.

What We Liked:

This oil-free, non-greasy formula effortlessly removes makeup without any rubbing. It leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean when finished, by rinsing your face with warm water. This remover is dermatologist developed and ophthalmologist tested for sensitive eyes and is safe for those who wear contact lenses. Aloe and cucumber extracts do a wonderful job of soothing the skin.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Mary Kay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

Clinically Tested Remover. Use this clinically tested remover to wipe away makeup at the end of a long day.

What We Liked:

Mary Kay is a well-known brand that is known for its makeup and removers. Clinically tested for skin irritancy and allergies, you can use this remover, knowing your skin is safe. It’s fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and suitable for those with dry to oily skin, sensitive skin and for those who wear contact lenses. The dual-phase formula in this product makes makeup removal a breeze with no wiping or rubbing. Get it today.

Best Value

Amazon Brand – Solimo Eye Makeup Remover

Safe Makeup Removal. Affordable and Safe Makeup Removal

What We Liked:

This highly affordable makeup remover does a fantastic job of working on hard-to-remove waterproof eye makeup. It’s dermatologist tested and oil-free, so you can apply it knowing it’s good for your skin. It’s paraben, phthalate, and fragrance-free, and never tested on animals. It also comes with a one-year 100% satisfaction guarantee. Get it today.

Best Runner-Up

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover

Effortless Makeup Removal. Easily remove eye and face makeup with this dual-phase waterproof makeup remover.

What We Liked:

This remover competes for the top spot due to it’s effective and instant makeup removal power. Only gentle wiping is needed, no rubbing or scrubbing to remove your makeup. It’s ophthalmologist-tested, irritant-free, and safe for contact wearers. It’s also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. Get it here.