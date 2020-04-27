When it comes to oily skin, blemishes, and makeup removal, soap and water doesn't always cut it. If you want your skin to feel clean and refreshed and know that even the most stubborn makeup won't linger after days of application, you need a product designed to go straight to the source and remove any unwanted impurities. While exfoliating gels and soaps work to a degree, the combination of the texture and perfect blend of ingredients make cleansing wipes the ideal option for both everyday use and makeup removal. Plus they are perfect for on the go and travel necessities. No need for a washcloth, sink, they are quick and easy so you never feel the urge or inconvenience to skip washing your face. Not sure what you should choose for your skin type and needs? We've compiled a selection of some of the best face wipes available for a variety of needs. Check it out.

Best Pore Cleanser

Bioré Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths

Clean, Exfoliate, and Refresh. These pre-moistened cloths from Bioré provide a deep-cleaning exfoliation to even the most stubborn skin. They’re versatile and great for everyday cleaning, pre-workout, and makeup removal.

What We Liked:

This 60-count pouch of deep cleaning wipes are made with skin refreshing and oil removing ingredients. All pre-moistened on a gentle cloth made with dirt grabbing fibers. Easy to grab, use, and dispose of after one use, these wipes are the perfect size, texture, and blend of ingredients for everyday makeup removal, regular face washing, and fighting stubborn blemishes and oily skin.

Best Makeup Remover

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

#1 Choice for Makeup Artists. This double-pack of 25 makeup removing cleansing towelettes feature and alcohol-free formula designed to dissolve dirt and oil and to remove even the most stuck-on makeup with gentle and irritation-free effectiveness.

What We Liked:

From a brand associated with some of the best beauty products on the market, these makeup removing wipes from Neutrogena double as everyday facial cleansing towelettes and makeup removal for everything from mascara to eye-liner. They are alcohol-free with a patented formula that doesn't leave behind any residue or pore-clogging ingredients. Four varieties to choose from include Original, Day & Night, Fragrance-free, and Night Calming, all of which are ophthalmologist, dermatologist, and allergy-tested.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Simple Sensitive Skin Face Cleansing Wipes

Simple and Effective. Designed to be as gentle as possible on the skin and made with silk-like cotton fibers, triple purified water, and hypoallergenic and alcohol-free ingredients, these facial cleansing wipes are hydrating, rejuvenating, and safe for everyday use.

What We Liked:

This pack of four 25-count Simple wipes are one of the most skin friendly and effective everyday facial cleansing and makeup removing cloths available. Designed to eradicate dirt, obliterate oil, wipe away impurities, and remove all types of makeup, there are no harsh chemicals or artificial perfumes used in these extremely powerful wipes. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, the wipes are fortified with Vitamin B5 and E, known for their antioxidant and skin restoring properties.

Best At-Home Facial

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Cleansing Makeup Wipes

Gentle and Soothing. This double-pack of 25 wipes from Aveeno is oil-free and dermatologist tested and designed to gently clean and restore dry and damaged skin as they effectively remove makeup. It's safe for use around the eyes and for contact wearers to remove dirt, oil, and makeup.

What We Liked:

These unique Aveeno wipes contain Calming Feverview, which is a plant-derived ingredient related to chamomile and is commonly used to treat headaches and prevent inflammation. It's inclusion in these wipes helps promote smoother, healthier, and more hydrated skin after use. Its antioxidant and anti-irritation benefits are great, too. Basically, you'll feel like you're getting a facial with these. The wipes feature a strong but soft construction that are equally effective for removing stuck-on makeup, or cleansing and hydrating your face after a long day.