Best Farro
Best For Beginners
365 Everyday Value
Excellent Farro. If you’re new to farro, this is the perfect grain pack to start out with.
What we liked:
This fully organic bag of farro is an excellent source of fiber to incorporate into your diet. This grain is ready in 10 minutes making for easy, nutritious meals. 365 offers this farro in an 8.8-ounce bag making it a great size to start out with if you’re new to the grain. These grains are also certified vegan and kosher. Get it now.
Best Overall
Hard Red Spring Wheat Berries
USA Grown Farro. This top-quality farro is grown by a family-owned company ensuring top-quality grains with every purchase.
What we liked:
Palouse Brand grows its farro entirely in the USA ensuring top-notch quality. Notably, you’ll be told which field your farro was grown in for maximum transparency with your purchase. Each bag is 5 pounds making the farro easily last for multiple meals throughout the month. Best of all, these farro grains are made without any GMOs and are certified kosher. Get it here.
Best for Bulk
Roland Italian Farro
Italian Farro. This Farro comes in a large 3-pack allowing you to enjoy these grains over a course of multiple weeks.
What we liked:
This farro is derived directly from Italy ensuring delicious quality with every purchase. Your purchase comes with 3 separate 1 pound bags, allowing you to buy enough farro for multiple meals ahead of time. Roland packages their grains with no added ingredients or preservatives, so you can be sure of the grain’s top level quality. With zero grams of fat and loaded with nutritious vitamins and minerals, you can feel good about adding this grain to your pantry. Get it today.
Best Organic Option
Bob's Red Mill Organic Farro Grain
Organic Farro. Bob’s Red Mill offers 100% organic farro for top-level nutrition.
What we liked:
This 1-pound and 8-ounce bag of Bob’s Red Mill farro grain is packed with nutritious goodness. The farro is USDA certified organic, ensuring top-notch quality with every purchase. With every serving, you get a whopping 7 grams of protein making this the perfect pick for anyone looking to boost their overall health. It’s also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which improves digestion. Get it now.