Best Fitness Watches

Tracking steps, taking workouts to the next level, and even monitoring sleep patterns are all possible with the use of a fitness watch. Fitness watches let you set daily fitness goals and monitor your progress throughout the day, with some even having the ability to keep tabs on your heart rate. Functionality, battery life, and the ability to sync up with your smartphone and other accessories are all important features to evaluate when selecting a fitness watch. We’ve reviewed five great fitness watches on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Most Versatile

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate

Health and Fitness Smartwatch. Fitness smartwatch with built-in Alexa compatibility and app control.

What We Liked:

The Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate allowed us to easily connect to Amazon Alexa to check weather and easily control home devices. We were able to keep tabs on heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, and more. We found the battery lasted nearly a week. The large screen made it easy to see progress throughout a workout, and we loved that we could access our Pandora and Spotify accounts to hear our favorite workout tunes. Buy it here.

Best for Long-Distance Running

Garmin Forerunner 35

Garmin Running Watch. Fitness watch with built-in GPS satellites to track running distance, location, and time.

What We Liked:

The Garmin Forerunner 35 requires no phone. We loved the ability to set out on a long-distance run without phones in tow. The vibration alerts gave us easy prompts and updates throughout the day. The high-resolution display made this watch perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, which was great when the weather was questionable. The smart connectivity of the watch let us easily evaluate weekly and monthly progress. Buy it today.

Best Battery Life

LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker

Smart Watch Fitness Tracker with Long Battery Life. Multi-function smart watch fitness tracker with battery that lasts 10+ days.

What We Liked:

The LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker has a large 1.3-inch TFT-LCD color touch screen. With nine different sport modes, we fell in love with this fitness tracker. We could easily monitor progress, view incoming call notifications, and stay on top of sleep quality stats. The battery life was incredible, lasting up to ten days! Buy it now.

Great Value for Price

Lintelek Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor

Affordable Fitness Tracker. Fitness tracker with heart rate monitor and multi-sport functionality at a great price.

What We Liked:

The Lintelek Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor provides all-day activity tracking. We enjoyed the comfortable, sleek band and the 14 exercise modes on this tracker. We were able to monitor activities without missing calls and messages. The long-lasting battery let us move through the week without having to worry about charging the trackers every day. Buy it today.

Great Accuracy

L8Star Fitness Tracker HR

Fitness Tracker with Great Accuracy. Fitness tracker that monitors fitness activity, heart rate, and sleep with great accuracy.

What We Liked:

The L8Star Fitness Tracker HR automatically measures heart rate throughout the day. This tracker also allowed us to measure walking distance with great accuracy. We found this tracker simple, easy to use, and a great way to access our calendars, apps, and messages on the move. Buy it today.