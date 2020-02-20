Best Foam Exercise Mats

Foam exercise mats can protect your floors from heavy workout equipment, while giving you a more comfortable and secure place to exercise. Whether you’re hoping to create a large area for your yoga practice, a dedicated spot for your weight bench, or a more comfortable play area for the kids, a foam exercise mat can help you make it happen. These mats often come in a set of easy-to-assemble puzzle-type pieces that can link together to create protected spaces of different sizes. We’ve rounded up five great foam exercise mats spanning different thicknesses, colors, designs, and prices, to help you find the best option for you. Read on for the details!

Best Value

BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat

Thick and Roomy. Offering an impressive 24 square feet of half-inch thick mats, this exercise mat from BalanceFrom stands out as the best bang for your buck option on our list.

What We Liked:

This budget-friendly choice from BalanceFrom comes with six tiles measuring 24 inches by 24 inches, along with 12 end borders to create a more finished look. We appreciated the durability and three color options. Get it here.

Best Variety

ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat

Different Colors and Sizes. Available in sets of 24-square feet, 48-square feet, or 144 square-feet and three different colors, this option from ProsourceFit offers a wide range of mats sure to satisfy your tastes and décor.

What We Liked:

Made from EVA foam and promising to be free from toxic phthalates, this ProsourceFit exercise mat is available in grey, blue, and black. Our testers applauded the no-skid texture as well. These were great for intensely active workouts and even high-energy playtime. Get it here.

Best Border

Gaiam Essentials Interlocking Exercise Mat

Smooth Edges. This mat from Gaiam includes six square pieces of 0.48-inches thick and 10 end pieces that plug in to create a seamless border with smooth edges.

What We Liked:

Those who want the added protection of a foam exercise mat without the jagged look of puzzle-piece edges will appreciate the polished look of this exercise mat from Gaiam. We also liked the treaded surface for no-slip performance. Get it here.

Easiest to Use

AmazonBasics Exercise Training Puzzle Mat with EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles

Easy to Clean and Store. Coming with a limited one-year warranty and offering easy cleaning and storage with its simple disassembly, this AmazonBasics exercise mat minimizes the hassle.

What We Liked:

We really appreciated how easy this mat was to assemble, clean, and store away. That ease of use, plus the limited one-year warranty, makes this a fairly worry-free purchase. We also liked the no-skid surface and three color options. Get it today.

Most Affordable

Stalwart Foam Mat Floor Tiles

Lightweight and Budget-Friendly. With six tiles measuring 0.375-inches thick, this exercise mat from Stalwart is less thick than the other options on our list. It’s also the most affordable selection here.

What We Liked:

For a lighter, more affordable foam exercise mat, this Stalwart mat is a great option. Its thinner, lightweight design makes it even easier to transport and store. If you’re in the market for something simple that won’t break the bank, you’ve met your match in this trusty mat. Buy it here.