Best Folding Exercise Bikes

Pedaling for just ten minutes a day is said to have many health benefits. Heart health, lung capacity, bone health, muscle building, and tension relief have been shown to be benefits of aerobic exercise. Folding exercise bikes are a convenient, low-cost solution to getting in your workout right in the comfort of your home. And because these exercise bikes fold in half, you save room when not in use. We chose four bikes for your consideration, and these represent our favorites out there. Each of them is durable, all have LCD screens to give your results, and they come with tension control. Best of luck in your quick, convenient workouts. We think you’ll find what you need right here.

Best Overall

As Seen On TV Slim Cycle Stationary Bike

Blast Away the Calories

This folding indoor exercise bike allows you to enjoy the benefits of a serious cardio and strength workout. Simply sit on the comfortable seat while you burn calories by pedaling and working out with arm resistance bands.

What We Liked

A low-impact workout for your arms and a calorie-burning solution all in one puts you in control. Choose from an upright, intense cardio workout, or change over to a low-impact recumbent bike. The large backrest adds to your comfort. It includes a large LCD screen that shows your calories burned, distance, speed, and number of miles ridden. It also comes with a heart monitor. There are eight levels of resistance. Get it here.

Largest Screen

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

Get the Big Benefits

Take a seat on the compact bike that will comfortably support up to 300 pounds and can be adjusted to fit anyone from 5’3 to 6’1 inches.

What We Liked

The 3-piece crank system is smooth and quiet so you can enjoy music or watch TV while you work out. The 3.3 x 1.5-inch LCD is easy to read. It shows your calories burned, distance, time, speed, pulse, and scan. There are eight resistance settings, and the bike is easily moved. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty and weighs 39 pounds total. Buy it now.

Most Comfortable

XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike

Comfort at Work

Getting a good workout doesn’t mean you can’t be comfortable. The XTERRA is equipped with a big seat, padded handlebars, and a large, padded lower back pad to give you an enjoyable ride.

What We Liked

The design of this bike makes it easy to get on and stay on, so you feel good about doing your workouts. And even afterward! It’s quiet and durable. And when you’re done, it folds up to 20.5 x 20 inches to save space. We loved this bike for those longer workouts. Buy it here.

Most Settings

FUNMILY Folding Exercise Bike

Fitness and Fun for Everyone

Taking a ride in the safety and convenience of your home is a great way to stay in shape. The FUNFMLY bike can be adjusted to fit just about anyone’s size and fitness level.

What We Liked

The seat has six positions, and the bike will support up to 300 pounds. There are ten levels of tension to give you more control of your workout as well. That’s more than any other on this list. The company added a support on the bars and below the LCD, so you can use your phone or pad to enjoy the Qiber Fitness app. It comes with 21 game scenes, helping to make your workout fun. This is great for varied, customized workouts. Get it now.