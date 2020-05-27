Best Food Diaries for Your Fitness Journey

Starting a health journey that will turn into a healthy lifestyle requires dedication and commitment. That’s where food diaries come in—they allow you to track your diet daily, making it easier to meet health goals and stay on track. With the right food diary, it’s easy to get into the habit of logging meals. Plus, the physical reminder of keeping a food diary will help keep you accountable and motivate you to accomplish fitness goals. Food diaries come in different sizes and styles, and here are some of our favorites to help you find success on your health journey.

Most Portable

BookFactory Food Journal

Functional Fitness

This food journal is the perfect size to carry everywhere.

What We Liked

Although it’s small, the journal has plenty of room to track meals and nutrition. You’ll never have an excuse to skip logging meals with this notebook’s perfect on-the-go size (3.25 inches by 5.25 inches). With 120 pages to fill up, this food diary is sure to guide you to a healthier lifestyle. Get it here.

Great Versatility

DIETMINDER Personal Food & Fitness Journal

Simple and Effective

This food journal has the perfect format to improve personal health.

What We Liked

Enjoy different options to start tracking nutrition in a way that truly reflects your personal goals. When using this journal, you won’t be limited to monitoring meals, but you’ll also have plenty of pages that will help you stay focused and positive. Buy it now.

Best for Fitness Beginners

Hello New Me: A Daily Food and Exercise Journal to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

Start Your Health Journey

Ready to make a change but don’t know where to start? This journal is the perfect place to begin.

What We Liked

This is an easy-to-use option to track health goals. This planner allows you to log diet and activity for 90 days, helping you create new habits that align with your desired results. For those who are just beginning their health journey, this journal will be a great visual reminder that also provides encouragement along the way. Buy it here.

Most Motivational

Unstoppable Food & Fitness Journal

Affirmations and Inspiration

Monitor your health journey while developing a more positive mindset.

What We Liked

Improve your physical and mental health habits. You will be able to set goals, log nutrition, and track overall lifestyle progress with this fitness journal. Plus, the affirmation elements of this journal will help make the process that much more enjoyable. Get it now.