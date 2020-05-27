Best Food Diaries for Your Fitness Journey
Most Portable
BookFactory Food Journal
Functional Fitness
This food journal is the perfect size to carry everywhere.
What We Liked
Although it’s small, the journal has plenty of room to track meals and nutrition. You’ll never have an excuse to skip logging meals with this notebook’s perfect on-the-go size (3.25 inches by 5.25 inches). With 120 pages to fill up, this food diary is sure to guide you to a healthier lifestyle. Get it here.
Great Versatility
DIETMINDER Personal Food & Fitness Journal
Simple and Effective
This food journal has the perfect format to improve personal health.
What We Liked
Enjoy different options to start tracking nutrition in a way that truly reflects your personal goals. When using this journal, you won’t be limited to monitoring meals, but you’ll also have plenty of pages that will help you stay focused and positive. Buy it now.
Best for Fitness Beginners
Hello New Me: A Daily Food and Exercise Journal to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself
Start Your Health Journey
Ready to make a change but don’t know where to start? This journal is the perfect place to begin.
What We Liked
This is an easy-to-use option to track health goals. This planner allows you to log diet and activity for 90 days, helping you create new habits that align with your desired results. For those who are just beginning their health journey, this journal will be a great visual reminder that also provides encouragement along the way. Buy it here.
Most Motivational
Unstoppable Food & Fitness Journal
Affirmations and Inspiration
Monitor your health journey while developing a more positive mindset.
What We Liked
Improve your physical and mental health habits. You will be able to set goals, log nutrition, and track overall lifestyle progress with this fitness journal. Plus, the affirmation elements of this journal will help make the process that much more enjoyable. Get it now.