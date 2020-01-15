Best Food Mills

A daily yoga practice is one way towards a grounded and restorative lifestyle, and changes to diet and daily routines are other ways to feel connected and open. A food mill is a kitchen tool with diverse uses that expands your capabilities in the kitchen and improves the nutritional value of prepared foods. Food mills grind and puree both hot and cold foods, perfect for adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet and for making baby food. A food mill removes the skin, seeds and stems from food with very little waste. The best food mill for you; will be the size for your needs, be easy to clean, and durable.

Most Compact

OXO Good Grips Food Mill

Easy Milling and Storage. This stainless-steel mill fits on top of any bowl or pot with an 11 inch diameter and folds up for storage.

What We Liked:

The legs, handle, and knob feature gripping rubber so it’s comfortable to hold and mill; and it stays in place on top of bowls and pots. The legs fold in for easy storage after use. Includes 3 grinding discs and has a 2.3 quart capacity so it can be used to mill different types and quantities of food. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Straightforward

Mirro Foley Stainless Steel Healthy Food Mill

Uncomplicated Food Milling. This stainless steel mill has hooks on the side for gripping bowls and pots. It’s available in both 2.5 and 3 quart capacity and comes with a single grate.

What We Liked:

It uses a streamlined design and there aren't any extra parts to keep track of while storing and using. The mill is made of stainless steel so it doesn’t interact with acidic foods like tomatoes. Reversing the mill rotation cleans the grate, making clean up easy. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Adaptable

RSVP International Food Mill

Great For All Recipes. Made from non-reactive and hygienic stainless steel, the body of this mill is 7 inches across, 4 inches high and has hooks on the side for gripping bowls and pots.

What We Liked:

The stylish natural wood handle and stainless steel knob make this mill attractive enough to leave out on the kitchen counter. It comes with three grates, in fine, medium, and coarse for all your milling needs. The coarse grate can be used to shred raw carrots, cucumbers and zucchini. Get it here.

Great Durability

Weston Stainless Steel Food Mill

Mash and Sieve with Ease. This mill has a 2 quart capacity and three milling discs. Two handles balance it on bowls and pots during use.

What We Liked:

The Weston mill is reliable and sturdy, able to handle whatever you might throw into it with ease. It’s made with stainless steel for easy cleaning and great durability. The discs were easy to switch out and it milled soft foods easily. Buy it today.

Best Value Buy

CucinaPro Tomato Food Strainer and Sauce Maker

Perfect for Tomato Sauce. The CucinaPro is a unique mill design, made from plastic with a stainless steel strainer. It features a side crank, muddler for pressing food through the mill, and bottom suction for gripping countertops during use.

What We Liked:

While it’s designed for making tomato sauce and tomato juice, this mill works just as well for other soft foods, like apples or beans. The mill has suction cups that hold it securely in place as you mill. Buy it here.