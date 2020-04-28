Best Glass Water Bottles with Sleeves
Best Variety
Otis Glass Water Bottles 6 Pack Deluxe Set
Water Bottle with Colorful Koozies. 18oz glass water bottle that comes with six brightly colored neoprene koozies.
What We Liked
The Otis Glass Water Bottle 6 Pack Deluxe Set comes with a glass water bottle and six brightly colored neoprene koozies. We liked the stainless steel cap with strong threading. We found the wide mouth of this water bottle easy to fill. The extra cap included was a great add-on, as lids can easily be misplaced. Get it here.
Great Lid
Contigo Purity Glass Water Bottle
Glass Water Bottle with Tethered Lid. 20oz glass water bottle with stainless steel, tethered lid for great convenience.
What We Liked
The Contigo Purity Glass Water Bottle is made of glass, stainless steel, and food-grade silicone. We liked the great tethered lid of this water bottle, which kept the cap from getting lost. Plus, the fact that this water bottle could be thrown in the top rack of the dishwasher made for easy cleaning. Get it now.
Best Handle
TeiKis Glass Water Bottles
Glass Water Bottle with Handle. 18oz water bottle with stainless steel cap and nylon protection sleeve with handle.
What We Liked
The TeiKis Glass Water Bottle comes with a nylon protection sleeve. We liked that the water bottle holds both warm and cold beverages and that the glass is BPA-free. We found the water bottle to be durable and leakproof. The nylon sleeve with carrying strap was perfect to use as we moved around throughout the day. Buy it here.
Best Design
Lifefactory 22-Ounce BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle
Stylish Glass Water Bottle. 22oz water bottle with stylish protective silicone sleeve and classic cap.
What We Liked
The Lifefactory 22-Ounce BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle is offered in 18 silicone sleeve color options. We particularly liked the cool design of the water bottle sleeve. The fact that the water bottle and sleeve are dishwasher safe is a great feature, too, and the wide mouth of the water bottle made it easy to drink and fill. Buy it now.