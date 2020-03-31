Best Hand Exercise Balls

Part of the reason we love yoga is that it builds strength and flexibility while reducing stress and anxiety. Hand exercise balls do the same thing, on a smaller scale. Science shows squeezing and releasing your hands can stop obsessive and anxious thinking, thus calming your mind and spirit. The same action also improves circulation and strength in your hands. Those benefits reduce pain and stiffness from hand ailments like arthritis and carpal tunnel. Further, improved strength and flexibility in your hands will help you hold and maintain Cobra, Crow, and Eight Angle Pose. Hand exercise is wonderful for you and doesn’t require an entire gym routine to do. Find hand exercise balls in a shape, material, and resistance you like and just leave them on your desk or around the house. Your stress level will go down, and you’ll be nailing that Crow Pose in no time. Have a look at our favorites below.

Best for Tension Relief

Serenilite Hand Therapy Stress Ball

Strengthen Grip and Relieve Stress. This is a single, petite 2.25 inch ball made from non-stick fabric wrapped around a Dura-Grip gel core.

What We Liked:

You can get either a single ball, or a pack of six to leave one every place that stresses you out: home, work, the car, your gym bag, etc. They’re small enough to squeeze every time you’re in a meeting and want to say, “This could have been an email.” And they’ll improve circulation while reducing tension. It's available now.

Best for Stiffness and Pain

Vive Hand Exercise Balls

Progressive Resistance Levels. Get four 5-cm composite material balls with resistances from extra-soft to firm.

What We Liked:

You can ease into strength building by starting with the extra-soft ball and working your way up through all four color-coded resistances. The improved circulation and strength in your hands will help relieve stiffness and pain from hand ailments including arthritis or carpal tunnel. The balls will also suit your rehabilitation needs after a hand injury. Get it here.

Best for Improved Blood Flow

Fitness Insanity Hang Grip Strength Trainer Kit

Durable and Ergonomic. You’ll get these two hand-therapy balls plus a hand gripper that adjusts from 22 to 88 pounds of resistance.

What We Liked:

You can really hulk-out with this trainer kit. Do traditional exercises with the therapy balls, and then take your hand workout to the next level by performing six exercises for the hand and fingers on the gripper. Don’t worry about your hands getting so strong they’ll shatter the equipment. It’s made with steel hinges and constructed to last. Get it today.

Best for Occupational Distraction

The Friendly Swede Hand Grip Strength Trainer

Train Hands with Fidget Balls. Meet with three egg-shaped thermoplastic rubber hand exercise balls in 20, 30, and 40-pound resistances – all in charming primary colors.

What We Liked:

The set comes in three sizes, from 2 to 3 inches, so there’s a size that’s a perfect fit for your fidgety hands. The egg shape is such a delight to hold. You’ll be eager to keep unoccupied hands busy with these strength trainers. Get it here.

Best for Anxiety Relief

Freegrace Hand Grip Strengthening Stress Relief

Relax Your Brain. Get your own four-in-one bundle of three rubber coated eggs with incremental resistances and a single gel-core ball.

What We Liked:

Since we’re big fans of how the egg-shaped strength training balls feel to hold, we’re betting you’ll reach for these whenever you need to focus your brain. Just squeezing and releasing the eggs takes your mind off a source of stress about which you’re obsessing. This is a simple way to get control of your mind and positive thoughts. We loved these for meditation practices. Inhale and squeeze. Exhale and release. It's available here.