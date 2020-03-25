Best Hand Grip Strength Trainers

You work out your body, but many don't think about strengthening their grip. With carpal tunnel, arthritis, and other issues, doing everyday tasks can become a challenge if you don't take care of your hands and wrists. If you struggle with hand weakness or pain, hand grip strength trainers are a great option. They're easy to use and you can work out while watching TV, waiting in line, stuck in traffic, or where ever you find a few free minutes. Trainers are small and can fit in your bag, purse, or car so you can take it on the go. We've found some hand grip strength trainers for you to choose from.

Best Kit

FitBeast Hand Grip Strengthener Workout Kit

Full Kit for Hand Strength. This kit from FitBeast comes with five products to increase hand, forearm, wrist, and elbow strength.

What We Liked

This is the one-stop-shop for increasing strength in your hands as well as your arms. Work out your finger strength, then change to working out the forearm with ease. It comes with an adjustable hand grip strengthener, finger exerciser, finger stretcher resistance band, hand strengthening grip ring, and stress relief grip ball. This kit even comes with a stress relief ball to reduce tension and help with arthritis. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

NIYIKOW Grip Strength Trainer

Budget-Friendly and Comfortable. For an affordable option, look into the Niyikow grip strength trainer. It’s only $7 and provides a comfortable and easy grip.

What We Liked

If you are on a budget or are new to using hand grip strength trainers, then this is a great option for you. It has rubber non-slip handles and top stainless steel extension springs that offer support to those with carpal tunnel or arthritis. The comfortability of the grip makes it easy to use and aids those with pain in their hands. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

Fitness Insanity Hand Grip Strength Trainer Kit

Long-Lasting and Comes with Extras. Made with strong, high-quality chrome springs and a non-slip handle covered with soft durable rubber, this hand grip comes with two stress release balls and a carrying bag.

What We Liked

Fitness Insanity’s hand grip strength trainer is a long-lasting product that helps improve your grip quickly. You will have this hand grip strength trainer for a long time without having to worry about it breaking down. It’s well-made and comes with two stress release balls, as well as a waterproof bag to carry everything in. Get it now.

Best For Travel

Longang Hand Grip Strengthener

Lightweight and Portable. Weighs under six ounces and is small enough to fit in a pocket or handbag. It’s perfect for travel due to incredible portability.

What We Liked

If you bring your hand grip strength trainer with you to the gym or while traveling, look into this one by Longang. It’s small and lightweight, yet it performs perfectly. You can even bring it on an airplane without causing a disruption. Get it here.

Those are the top hand grip strength trainers on the market. Any of these will help you regain the strength in your hands in no time.