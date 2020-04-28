Best Hand Sanitizers

When it comes to cleanliness for you and your family, there's perhaps nothing more effective than an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to protect yourself from harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses. Alcohol has been used to kill germs for centuries, but modern hand sanitizers made with safer ingredients, essential oils, and skin conditioners have become commonplace in homes and offices around the world. While washing your hands with soap and water will always be the safest way to clean your hands, a good hand sanitizer is certainly great to have on standby when on the go or away from the sink. With so many varieties to choose from, we've compiled some recommendations of products to consider for your optimal health and safety.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer

3-Pack Dermatologist-Tested Foam. No need to stress when people want to hold and squeeze your baby. This alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested foaming hand sanitizer is made with plant-derived ingredients to kill 99.9 percent of germs making it a must-have when friends and relatives come to visit.

What We Liked:

This Babyganics foaming hand sanitizer is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, and synthetic fragrances. It's alcohol-free and non-allergenic, making it as safe as possible for use on adults and children, especially those who regularly handle babies and infants with sensitive skin. This set comes with three 8.45-ounce pump bottles that disperse a perfect amount of mandarin-scented gentle foam that kills 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria.

Strongest

Purrell Naturals Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel

2x Ordinary Sanitizing Strength. From one of the most trusted names in sanitizing, this 12-pack of Purrell hand sanitizer is made with essential oils and skin conditioners that's two times more effective than most varieties, kills 99.9 percent of harmful germs and bacteria.

What We Liked:

With twelve 12-ounce bottles, this Purrell pack allows for you to keep a bottle of germ-killing sanitizer in every room of your house, your car, and the office. It's made from naturally-derived alcohol that's plant based that kills two times the amount of germs as other leading brands of sanitizer. It's free of dyes, preservatives, parabens, and other harmful additives. Purrell is Ecologo- and USDA-certified and contains four conditioners and essential oils that contribute to maintaining overall skin health.

Best Scent

Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray

Easy Spray and Great Scent. With six 2-ounce spray bottles, this non-GMO alcohol-based hand sanitizer from Everyone is scented, safe, convenient, and environmentally-friendly.

What We Liked:

Available in coconut-lemon and peppermint-citrus scents, this spray sanitizer from Everyone smells much better than most sanitizers that leave a lingering odor of alcohol. It's made of sugar cane-derived alcohol that's non-GMO, and it contains no thymol, phthalates, benzalkonium chloride, or artificial dyes. Every ingredient is vegan and cruelty free, and the spray bottle itself is made of 25 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. With a convenient travel-sized bottle that you can use anywhere, you and your family can rest assured that you're protecting yourselves from harmful germs and bacteria as you also do your part for the environment.