Best Hand Sanitizers
Best for Sensitive Skin
Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer
3-Pack Dermatologist-Tested Foam. No need to stress when people want to hold and squeeze your baby. This alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested foaming hand sanitizer is made with plant-derived ingredients to kill 99.9 percent of germs making it a must-have when friends and relatives come to visit.
What We Liked:
This Babyganics foaming hand sanitizer is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, and synthetic fragrances. It's alcohol-free and non-allergenic, making it as safe as possible for use on adults and children, especially those who regularly handle babies and infants with sensitive skin. This set comes with three 8.45-ounce pump bottles that disperse a perfect amount of mandarin-scented gentle foam that kills 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. Buy Now.
Strongest
Purrell Naturals Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel
2x Ordinary Sanitizing Strength. From one of the most trusted names in sanitizing, this 12-pack of Purrell hand sanitizer is made with essential oils and skin conditioners that's two times more effective than most varieties, kills 99.9 percent of harmful germs and bacteria.
What We Liked:
With twelve 12-ounce bottles, this Purrell pack allows for you to keep a bottle of germ-killing sanitizer in every room of your house, your car, and the office. It's made from naturally-derived alcohol that's plant based that kills two times the amount of germs as other leading brands of sanitizer. It's free of dyes, preservatives, parabens, and other harmful additives. Purrell is Ecologo- and USDA-certified and contains four conditioners and essential oils that contribute to maintaining overall skin health. Available On Amazon.
Best Scent
Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray
Easy Spray and Great Scent. With six 2-ounce spray bottles, this non-GMO alcohol-based hand sanitizer from Everyone is scented, safe, convenient, and environmentally-friendly.
What We Liked:
Available in coconut-lemon and peppermint-citrus scents, this spray sanitizer from Everyone smells much better than most sanitizers that leave a lingering odor of alcohol. It's made of sugar cane-derived alcohol that's non-GMO, and it contains no thymol, phthalates, benzalkonium chloride, or artificial dyes. Every ingredient is vegan and cruelty free, and the spray bottle itself is made of 25 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. With a convenient travel-sized bottle that you can use anywhere, you and your family can rest assured that you're protecting yourselves from harmful germs and bacteria as you also do your part for the environment. Purchase Today.