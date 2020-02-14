Best Headbands

Whether you’re heading to the gym, practicing in an outdoor yoga sesh, or hiking up a snow-covered mountain, headbands are the perfect complement to nearly any activity. They’ll keep sweat from your eyes, provide an extra layer of warmth, and you’ll look good while getting fit! Headbands come in a wide variety with some options providing so much versatility that you can use them for any occasion. We scoured the web and wanted to share our favorites for your next workout routine.

Best for Men

Poshei Mens Headband

All-Season Headband. Workout without the fear of sweat dripping in your eyes with this breathable, helmet-friendly sweatband.

What We Liked:

This band is crafted to be worn during all seasons. It’s breathable and made of dry-quick material. It wicks sweat away and is thin enough to fit safely under a helmet for bike riding and other extreme sports. The band is made of anti-UV material, providing additional protection for your outside workout. Stretchy and soft, it’s a one-size-fits-all make and can be worn by youth and adults alike. Get it here.

Best for Women

Toes Home 6PCS Outdoor Magic Headband Elastic Seamless Bandana

Stylish Weather Protection. Use these beautiful bandanas as a headband or scarf for all-day protection from the elements.

What We Liked:

These headbands are stylish and extremely versatile. They can be worn as headbands to keep sweat out of your eyes or around your neck and face to keep you from breathing dust. They shield against the sun during regular outdoor activities and add warmth on cold days. They can be matched with nearly any outfit and look stylish enough to be worn around town. Get it here.

Best Unisex Headband

Temple Tape Headbands for Men and Women

Anytime Sweat Protection. Men and women alike can wear this headband for maximum sweat absorption during the most rigorous workouts.

What We Liked:

Made as a one-size-fits-all headband, the size, shape, and color are perfectly unisex and can be worn by men and women alike. It’s made of slim, stretchy, and breathable material, thin enough to fit under headgear, but thick enough to absorb sweat during a workout. It weighs less than a half-ounce, so light that you might forget you have it on. Non-slip material keeps it in place to keep you sweat-free all workout long. Get it here.

Most Versatile

LOTUYACY Outdoor Wide Headband

One Headband, Twelve Uses. Use this headband during workouts, or make it part of your wardrobe as a wristband or scrunchy.

What We Liked:

With twelve different ways to wear these versatile headbands, they make the perfect addition to workouts, hangouts, and traveling. Use it as a mask to protect from dust and wind, a neck collar for extra warmth, a headband for fun or exercise, and even a wristband or scrunchy to match your outfit. It’s made of soft, breathable fabric that dries quickly, making it perfect for any activity where extra protection from the elements is a must. Buy it today.