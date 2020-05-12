Best Heating Pads for Home Use

If you have problems with muscle aches, stiffness, and tension, heating pads can help relieve your pain. Heating pads can make those sore and achy muscles feel better, which makes it easier to move and allows you to sleep better at night. When searching for a heating pad, consider whether it has an auto shut off function, a timer, the length of the power cord, and the size of the pad. Additionally, determine whether you need a heating pad that heats quickly and that has a variety of different heat settings. Here are a few of our favorite heating pads on the market today. We hope you’ll find something suitable for your needs.

Largest

Vremi Extra Large Heating Pad

Extra Large Heating Pad with Plush Cover. This extra-large heating pad has an easy-to-use digital thermometer and washable plush cover. It can be used for dry or moist heat, and it boasts an auto shut-off feature.

What We Liked

This extra-large (20 x 24 inches) heating pad heats up quickly (within 60 seconds), so you get fast relief from your pain. This heating pad has six heat settings and three timer settings, so you can adjust the heat to your needs. The auto shut-off function can be set for 30, 60, or 90 minutes for safety. The detachable cover is made from plush, while soft fleece is added for comfort. It's machine washable and can be used for dry or moist heat. The cord measures 10 feet and makes it easy to find places to use your heating pad around your home. This heating pad also comes with a one-year warranty, and you can return or exchange it within 30 days of ordering.

Best for Travel

Cure Choice Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief + Storage Pouch

Large Heating Pad with Travel Bag. This large heating pad helps sore muscles quickly with its three heat settings and the ability to use dry or moist heat. And the included travel storage bag makes it hassle-free on the go.

What We Liked

This large heating pad (12 x 24 inches) is easy to place around your legs, neck, shoulders, and more. This heating pad can heat up to three settings—low, medium, or high. The one-touch controller is simple to use and comes with an auto shut-off feature for safety. The micro-plush fabric is super soft and comfortable against your skin. The cover is removable and machine washable, and it's also available in different colors. You also can use this heating pad for dry or moist heat, and the included travel pouch makes it great for individuals who frequently stay in a home away from home.

Editor’s Choice

Dekugaa Heating Pad

Large Pad with Lots of Temp Settings. This large heating pad helps relieve muscle aches and pains in a customized manner, due to the variety of temperature settings available. Plus, it heats up quickly, can be used for dry or moist heat, and comes with a soft cover for comfort.

What We Liked

This large electric heating pad (12 x 20 inches) gives you control over the heating temperature, so you find the right amount to help ease your pain. You can select from six different temperature settings via the controller. It also has four timer settings with auto shut-off that ranges from 30 to 120 minutes for safety. This pad heats up in a jiffy, so you feel warmth and relief fast. It also comes with a 10-foot long cord to make it easy to use anywhere around your house. The micro-plush cover is extra soft and is machine washable.