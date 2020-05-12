Best Heel Cup Inserts for Foot Pain Relief
Best for Kids
KidSole Kids Gel Heel Cup
Heel Cup For Kids. Gel heel cup designed for kids with heel sensitivity. Perfect for active kids. Fits in cleats and athletic shoes.
What We Liked
The traction layer underneath the gel cup allows it to stay firmly underneath the heel, so it doesn’t slide around during movement and play. This heel cup helps maintain proper arch support, alleviating heel pain, and providing superior comfort while wearing shoes and cleats. Pick Up a Pair at Amazon.
Best Shock Absorption
Tuli’s Gel Heel Cup
Shock Absorbing Heel Cup. Perfect for achy, tired, and sore feet, these heel cups both prevent and treat heel pain.
What We Liked
Made in the USA, the gel used is formulated to be lighter, softer, and more resilient than other gels on the market. This means even greater comfort and shock absorbing abilities. Buy Now!
Best Fit
ViveSole Silicone Gel Heel Cup
Heel Pain Relief. Shock-absorbing heel cups that provide instant foot pain relief from heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, and other heel pain causes.
What We Liked
These heel cups elevate the heel to minimize fatigue throughout the foot, back, and legs. Made with latex-free gel, these heel cups are designed to be worn in athletic shoes, dress shoes, and even boots. Shop Now.
Best Anti-Slip Inserts
Armstrong Amerika Gel Heel Cup
High-Quality Inserts. Orthopedic shoe inserts designed to be worn with any shoe for all-day wear. Reduces impact on the heel, joints, and muscles.
What We Liked
Lightweight and super comfortable, this insert features gel made from premium silicone. The insert fits in both the right and left shoe, and it’s perfect for providing pain relief and heel support during athletics, work, or everyday activities. Buy Today.