Best Hempz Lotions

Proper skin care can help delay the effects of aging and prevent skin problems. One critical component of skin care is keeping your body moisturized. An ingredient that is currently taking the beauty industry by storm is hemp. Hemp, which is made from the fiber of the cannabis plant, has excellent moisturizing properties. This feature makes it perfect for a variety of skin types. Hemp moisturizers have naturally occurring essential fatty acids, which help skin maintain moisture, plumpness, and softness. Additionally, it has a variety of vitamins and minerals that your skin needs to stay healthy. Lastly, hemp is legal and does not have any psychoactive properties. Here are our top picks for hemp body lotions.

Best Scent

Hempz Natural Herbal Body Moisturizer: Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Skin Lotion

Natural Hemp Lotion with Essential Oils. This hemp body lotion with essential oils hydrates your skin for up to 12 hours and comes in a light, tropical scent.

What We Liked:

This hemp oil body moisturizer helps to soften, condition, and hydrate your skin. It contains hemp oil and jojoba seed oil, along with shea butter to heal and enrich your skin and provide an even tone. The included blend of essential oils, called the Miracle Oil Blend, helps restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier. The pineapple and honey melon extracts hydrate and soften your skin while providing a light, refreshing tropical scent. We appreciated that this moisturizer was 100 percent vegan and free of THC, paraben, and gluten. Buy it here.

Longest Lasting Formula

Hempz Natural Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil for 24-Hour Hydration

Provides 24-Hour Hydration. This light and airy hemp whipped body lotion provides long-lasting, 24-hour hydration with its triple moisture formula.

What We Liked:

This hemp seed oil lotion provides up to 24-hour hydration thanks to its triple action formula. This lotion contains hemp seed oil and Yangu oil, which helps your skin retain its moisture and firmness. Additionally, this moisture-rich formula provides a variety of vitamins, including vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals like potassium, which helps your skin appear bright and radiant. It has a light, calming scent: peach and grapefruit are infused into the lotion. Again, we appreciated that this whipped body creme was 100 percent vegan and did not contain parabens, gluten, or THC. Get it here.

Best Anti-Aging

Hempz Pomegranate Herbal Body Moisturizer 17 oz.

Anti-Aging and Natural UV Protection. This 100 percent hemp moisturizer boasts quality ingredients that enrich your skin, along with sun exposure control.

What We Liked:

This hydrating hemp body lotion also provides anti-aging and natural UV protection. Perfect for all skin types, this lotion contains a variety of natural essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and proteins to give you the protection you need to help fight-wrinkles. Thanks to the addition of pomegranate and Vitamins A, C, and E, this lotion also provides some UV protection. This moisturizer is 100 percent vegan and free of gluten, parabens, and THC. We like that it utilized the power of shea butter and ginseng to help hydrate and tone our skin. It was a difference we could feel. Get it here.

Best for Dry Skin

Exotic, Natural Herbal Body Moisturizer with Pure Hemp Seed Oil, Green Tea and Asian Pear

Hydrating Hemp for Flaky Skin and Eczema. This moisture-rich hemp body lotion can help soothe dry, flaky skin and even assist in alleviating eczema.

What We Liked:

This 100 percent pure hemp body lotion helps the driest of skin feel nourished and healthy. This hemp lotion is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins A, C, E, and B5, which help protect your skin from environmental irritants that can cause winter drying and flaking. This formula also helps soothe and alleviate eczema. The lotion keeps your skin feeling fresh and revitalized, thanks to the addition of acai and goji berries. This lotion has no parabens, gluten, or THC, and it is 100 percent vegan. All of our testers praised the light, exotic scent of green tea and pears. Buy it here.

