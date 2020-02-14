Best High Waisted Leggings

From yoga class to regular workouts, there’s nothing quite as comfortable as leggings. They conform perfectly when jogging or biking and are multipurpose enough to be worn when spending time with friends or going out for coffee. Not just any leggings will do, however, they must be able to stretch, be breathable, and be thick enough to not be sene through. Not every pair of leggings available fits these categories, but we found five that do, and we think you’ll love them.

Best for Everyday Outfits

High Waisted Leggings for Women

Classy and Stylish Leggings. Go from the gym to the coffee shop with these classic, stylish, and comfortable leggings available in a variety of colors.

What We Liked:

These leggings are built with a high-rise waist for tummy control and look fashionable with everyday outfits. They are made with cotton-blended fabric and spandex for comfort, perfect contouring, and stretchiness. These leggings will look just as good layered with dresses and shirts as they do in the gym or yoga class. Available in multiple colors, you can find a pair to go with nearly any outfit for around town or the gym. Buy it here.

Highest Quality Material

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Leggings that Last. Opt for a pair of these leggings for total comfort, no matter what activities you encounter throughout the day.

What We Liked:

These leggings are made thick enough to withstand workouts, including yoga, biking, running, jogging, and even hiking. The high waist provides complete tummy control and comfort. A pocket for your phone provides convenience when using your phone for music. There is also an inner pocket big enough for identification, credit cards, or a few keys. These leggings double as stylish shapewear that conforms to your curves without feeling too tight, providing compression, support, and maximum wearability. Buy it now.

Best Value

Lingswallow High Waist Yoga Pants

Affordable Active Wear. These leggings are perfect for using at the gym or on the go with a pocket for your phone, and a hidden slot for ID.

What We Liked:

These are affordable, basic leggings that have everything you need for working out or wearing with a casual outfit. Pockets for your phone, keys, and a hidden slot inside for identification make these great joggers, as well. They are breathable, stretchable, and shape to your body for a comfortable fit. Non-see through fabric ensures no embarrassing moments when bending, stretching, and squatting. Each pair comes with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. Buy it now.

Most Color Options

90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Tummy Control Squat Proof Ankle Length Leggings with Pockets

Look Sleek and Stylish. Wear these leggings to the gym or choose a pair to match your favorite outfit for going out on the town.

What We Liked:

These leggings are made of breathable, stretchable fabric that offers total coverage for any activity. They conform to your curves for a tight but comfortable hug during workouts. A pocket for your smartphone is perfect for using a phone during workouts or a jog around town. High waist control flattens your stomach providing perfect tummy control. Each pair comes with a 30-day money-back no-questions-asked guarantee. Get it here.

Best Multi-Purpose Leggings

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings with 3 Pockets

Leggings for Everyday. Wear these leggings from the gym to the coffee shop without missing a beat and look great while you do.

What We Liked:

These leggings are one of the few options available that have three pockets to hold a phone, keys, wallet, and lip gloss. They’re perfect for wearing to the gym or around town. They’re made of stretchy fabric that conforms to your curves but isn’t too tight. Breathable fabric makes these perfect for workouts, and a high waist ensures total tummy control for any activity. With numerous colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a style to fit your needs. Get it here.