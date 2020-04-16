If you have arthritis, chronic pain, or you’re currently undergoing pregnancy, you may have experienced a degree of sacroiliac (SI) joint pain. SI pain may make it incredibly difficult to do regular activities like walking up the stairs or even sitting up properly. Luckily, there are a number of cost-effective hip belts that can help alleviate painful SI symptoms by properly aligning joints. In this article, we’ll go over four of the best hip belts on the market. With varying construction, fabrics, and added features, you’re bound to find the perfect SI solution for your needs.

Best For Pregnancy

Sacroiliac Hip Belt

Sacroiliac Hip Belt



Specialized Hip Belt. This hip belt is odorless and resistant to pilling, making it perfect for use during pregnancy.

What We Liked

This ultra-flexible hip belt comes in sizes ranging from 26 to 54 inches, making it a great choice for a wide range of users. The breathable neoprene design is perfect for maintaining proper ventilation while conducting everyday activities. Plus, the semi-rigid support allows you to remain stabilized during any workout. With its odorless and anti-pilling design, you’re bound to love this SI belt. Get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

Sacroiliac Hip Belt for Women & Men

Sacroiliac Hip Belt for Women & Men

Excellent Unisex Belt. This SI hip belt is perfect for a variety of uses, thanks to its silicone slips and wrap-around design.

What We Liked

For an excellent SI belt you can wear around the house, this lumbar belt is a great choice. This hip belt fits hip sizes 30-55 inches and has customizable compression settings that you can adjust based on your needs. With embedded silicone slips, the belt stays firmly in place while you wear it. Plus, the wrap-around design is super easy to take on and off for flexible usage throughout the day. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Great Value

Posture Magic Sacroiliac SI Joint Support Belt

Posture Magic Sacroiliac SI Joint Support Belt



Supportive SI Belt. This joint support belt is perfect for helping maintain proper posture even with joint complications.

What We Liked

This hip belt is specially designed to treat SI pains, making it one of the best SI belts on the market. With double elastic layers, the hip belt seamlessly conforms to the shape of your body. The breathable hip belt is perfect for use throughout the day or during travel. We love how this lightweight hip belt stays in place and properly aligns to your body, even during strenuous workouts or activities. Buy it now.

Best For Exercising

Sacroiliac SI Joint Hip Belt

Sacroiliac SI Joint Hip Belt



Flexible Joint Relief. This flexible hip belt is perfect for use while exercising with its flexible, anti-slip design.

What We Liked

This anti-slip belt is perfect for use while working out with its specially designed fabric and compression. The belt can be worn under or on top of clothing for maximum flexibility and full SI joint support throughout your day. With built-in breathable fabric that’s also anti-slip, you’ll be properly aligned and comfortable while donning this supportive hip belt. Best of all, your purchase is protected by a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Get it here.