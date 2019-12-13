The Best Home Foot Massagers
Best Overall Electric Massager
RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine
Reliable and Customizable. Boasting adjustable air intensity and kneading intensity alongside an optional heating function, the RENPHO massager offers the most comprehensively customizable electric foot massage experience on our list.
What We Liked
If you're eager to experiment with both air and kneading intensity and willing to invest, this massager is your best bet. Reliable and highly customizable, this massager reaches more of your foot surface than any other device here while also offering highly customizable functions—perfect for those who want to experiment.
Best Value Electric Massager
Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager
Remote-Controlled Massage. Featuring five air pressure settings and two wireless remotes, the Miko massager offers an easily-controlled electric massage at a reasonable price.
What We Liked
This Miko foot massager boasts the functionality you need from an electric massager at a more reasonable price than many other electric options out there. With two independent foot chambers that massage the bottom and sides of feet, the Miko massager brings remote-controlled relaxation and relief.
Best Manual Foot Massager
TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller
Solid Wooden Roller. As the only manual massager here, the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is a great choice for those looking for simplicity, durability, and affordability.
What We Liked
Featuring 10 independently-moving rollers and weighing just 1.5 pounds, the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is portable, durable, and suitable for any size foot. Those who prefer a manual massager will also appreciate that the roller comes with a foot chart and e-book to remove the guesswork and provide guidance on how best to use it.