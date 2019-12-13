The benefits of a foot massage are abundant: improved circulation, relief from aches, and reduced stress, to name a few. If you’re eager to soak up these benefits without constantly shelling out for a professional massage, you might consider getting an at-home foot massager. When trying to find the right massager for you, first decide whether you prefer a manual or electric apparatus. From there, you’ll want to consider the control system, pressure settings, ease of use, added features, and massage areas. We’ll get into all of this below, so read on for our top picks.

Best Overall Electric Massager

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Reliable and Customizable. Boasting adjustable air intensity and kneading intensity alongside an optional heating function, the RENPHO massager offers the most comprehensively customizable electric foot massage experience on our list.

What We Liked

If you’re eager to experiment with both air and kneading intensity and willing to invest, this massager is your best bet. Reliable and highly customizable, this massager reaches more of your foot surface than any other device here while also offering highly customizable functions—perfect for those who want to experiment. Buy Now on Amazon.

Best Value Electric Massager

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

Remote-Controlled Massage. Featuring five air pressure settings and two wireless remotes, the Miko massager offers an easily-controlled electric massage at a reasonable price.

What We Liked

This Miko foot massager boasts the functionality you need from an electric massager at a more reasonable price than many other electric options out there. With two independent foot chambers that massage the bottom and sides of feet, the Miko massager brings remote-controlled relaxation and relief. Get Yours Today on Amazon.

Best Manual Foot Massager

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Solid Wooden Roller. As the only manual massager here, the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is a great choice for those looking for simplicity, durability, and affordability.

What We Liked

Featuring 10 independently-moving rollers and weighing just 1.5 pounds, the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is portable, durable, and suitable for any size foot. Those who prefer a manual massager will also appreciate that the roller comes with a foot chart and e-book to remove the guesswork and provide guidance on how best to use it. Shop Now.