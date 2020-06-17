Best Hooded Ponchos
Best Rain Poncho
SaphiRose Rain Poncho Jacket
Lightweight, Compact & Waterproof
Made from the same type of polyester fabric commonly found on umbrellas, this lightweight, hooded rain poncho offers head-to-toe protection from inclement, wet weather in a variety of classic, bold colors and fashionable pattern options.
What We Liked
With dozens of colors and pattern options to choose from, this eco-friendly, full-length rain poncho from SaphiRose covers the bases of both keeping you warm and dry during a downpour and ensuring you look fashionable in the process. It's made of 100 percent Pongee polyester—the same type of material used in umbrellas—that's fully water-resistant, lightweight, and quick-drying. It comes with a matching pouch that allows you to easily stuff and stow the poncho away when not in use for compact carrying in a handbag, backpack, or suitcase. The poncho also features a waterproof zippered pocket for keeping your cell phone, wallet, and valuables dry, a full-length waterproof front zipper, and a drawstring for tightening the hood. Get it here.
Most Stylish
Ferand Ladies' Hooded Cape
Soft, Cozy & Elegant
Great for transitional season warmth and layering, this chic poncho is made of 100% acrylic yarn and features a fringed hem to create a cozy, oversized, and relaxed-fit feeling with a touch of sophistication.
What We Liked
If you're looking for some extra warmth and a touch of style on days when the temperature starts to dip, this elegant design from Ferand covers the bases. Its acrylic yarn construction provides the perfect level of warmth and coziness without becoming overly hot thanks to its oversized, flowing shape and baggy hood. Character and style is perfected with a crocheted, fringed pattern around the bottom hem and opening of the hood, giving the poncho an urban-chic vibe that can be worn with a variety of outfits throughout the year. The poncho is available in a variety of neutral earth tones as well as a bolder red or white. Buy it now.
Warmest Poncho
Sunnyme Women's Poncho
Sophisticated & Comfortable
With a blend of 65% cotton, 30% polyester, and 5% spandex, this soft and cozy tunic-style hooded poncho from Sunnyme offers the perfect level of layered warmth in a style that accentuates your favorite jeans, leggings, and boots.
What We Liked
This hooded poncho is available in neutral colors like camel, coffee, and khaki, as well as pink, red, and navy (plus more!), offering a sophisticated way to match virtually any outfit. The fringed hem and hood give the poncho just the right touches of texture without sacrificing the warmth of the (mostly) soft cotton construction. The material is thick enough to keep you warm on colder days, yet lightweight and breathable enough to add as a layer on slightly chilly evenings. Plus, it’s baggy enough to keep your purse or handbag tucked hidden beneath the batwing-inspired cloak design while still feeling like you're wrapped in a favorite warm blanket. Buy it here.
Best Minimalist Design
Futurino Women Gothic Hooded Open Front Poncho
Long, Bold & Dramatic
For the woman who wants to be taken seriously while enjoying the benefits of head-to-toe warmth and coverage, this Gothic-inspired, hooded, open front poncho from Futurino offers the perfect balance of comfort, sophistication, and drama.
What We Liked
Slipping on the Futurino open front poncho will have you feeling like an extra straight out of a Victorian-era movie. The entire design gives a sweeping, theatrical touch of sophistication, while still providing the coverage and warmth you’d expect from an everyday article of clothing. Its 100 percent polyester construction has a soft, fleece-like feel that's perfect for colder months, while the open front provides much needed breathability when layering atop other insulating clothing. Match it with a favorite belt, boots, or slacks for a simple yet head-turning addition to any outfit. Get it now.