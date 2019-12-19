Best Hot Yoga Outfits

One of the most important part of any hot yoga outfit is the fabric. You need to go into these classes with something breathable so you don’t struggle to get through your routine. It also helps to have high-waisted pants and shirts that hug your waist so that you don’t have to worry about keeping your stomach hidden. Being comfortable in your hot yoga wear will help you achieve a better workout, we found. Hoping to step up your outfit game for your next class? Check out our favorites below.

Best Bra/Leggings Set

Sexyshine 2 Piece Tracksuit

Get Style and Function. With 28 different fun patterns to choose from, this matching bra and leggings set is both super cute and super functional.

What We Liked:

We loved all of the different pattern options for this super cute bra and leggings set. These leggings are high-waisted, ensuring that you will have no embarrassing slips during class. The bra is also impressively padded and comfortable. Best of all, both are made of stretchy fabric, ensuring that you won’t be restrained by the material during class. Note: This pick was sized for Asia, which means it may run small in the US. Be sure to check your measurements against the sizing chart before ordering. Get it today.

Best Leggings

Comfy Yoga High Waisted Leggings

Stay Comfy and Dry. Made of a stretchy polyester-spandex blend, these leggings are high-waisted and will wick away sweat.

What We Liked:

This polyester-spandex blend will easily wick away sweat, which is a must for leggings in hot yoga. They’re also super stretchy and will move with you during class. We loved their bright and eye-catching designs, and there are 33 different options for you to choose from. They’re even high-waisted to ensure that you don’t have to worry about making sure they’re pulled up in the middle of a pose. Get it here.

Best Shorts

EttelLut Booty Fold Over Shorts

Great Fit and Breathability. These shorts are made of a breathable fabric blend and will fit securely on your legs.

What We Liked:

If you prefer wearing shorts during your yoga class, look no further than these from EttelLut. These shorts are made of a special breathable fabric blend that will keep you cool during class, while also being sturdy enough to last. Comfortable and versatile, these shorts will work well in a yoga class or on the go. Ding: These shorts are not very stretchy and may feel restraining in some poses. Double ding: These shorts aren't high waisted and may need to be pulled up from time to time. Get them here.

Best Top

Bestisun Women’s Cute Yoga Tank

Beautiful Style and Function. This stretchy top has a flattering open back and is fitted at the waist. It fits snuggly for nice core support, and it comes in 14 different colors.

What We Liked:

With a crew neck, racerback, and open back design, this yoga tank is as cute as it is functional. The open back and bare shoulders design will keep you cool in even the most demanding hot yoga class, while the knotted back will stay firmly on your waist even during inversions. The rayon-spandex blend material is lightweight and stretchy, ensuring for a comfortable fit, no matter the position you are in. Buy it today.