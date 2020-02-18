Best Hyaluronic Acid

Whether you’re looking for a way to alleviate dry skin, possibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, or speed up wound healing, hyaluronic acid might be effective for a variety of healthy skin goals. Hyaluronic acid could hydrate the skin, giving it a plumper appearance. Application, absorption into the skin, storage, and ingredients are all important factors to evaluate when choosing a hyaluronic acid product. We’ve reviewed four hyaluronic acids on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Softest Serum

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Skincare

Possible Wrinkle Reducing Skincare. Hyaluronic acid serum designed to moisturize skin for possibly reduced wrinkles in a short amount of time.

What We Liked:

The L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Skincare product has 1.5 percent pure hyaluronic acid. We noticed that there might be improvements to complexion and a reduction in wrinkles after the first use. Our skin felt soft, smooth, and looked instantly more youthful. The formula didn’t leave any residue and worked great under makeup. Get it today.

Best for Dry Skin

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel

Dry Skin Moisturizer Gel. Oil-free, hydrating face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid that results in intense hydration for your skin.

What We Liked:

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizing Gel comes in a convenient 1.7-ounce jar. We liked the feel of the gel cream and appreciated that it was dermatologist recommended. Our skin felt hydrated throughout the entire day without having to reapply it. Buy it here.

Best Skin Glow

Vitamin C Serum for Face and Skin Rejuvenation

Healthy Skin Vitamin C Serum. Vitamin C serum that aids in production of healthy collagen, resulting in glowing skin.

What We Liked:

The Vitamin C Serum for Face and Skin Rejuvenation comes in a 1-ounce bottle with an easy-to-use dropper. We liked the clean formula without any fragrance, which felt smooth against the skin. We found the combination of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid gave us fast and visible results with healthy glow. Buy it here.

Most Potent Formula

Pureclinica Hyaluronic Acid Supplements

Potent Hyaluronic Acid Supplements. Oral hyaluronic acid supplements with 300mg of hyaluronic acid and 180 tablets.

What We Liked:

The Pureclinica Hyaluronic Acid Supplements are offered in an easy-to-swallow capsule. We loved that we could take the supplement with meals and not have to think about it again. There might be great improvements in skin and possible relief in joint pain, too. We also loved that this supplement is made in the USA and free of gluten, dairy, sugar, soy, and tree nuts. Buy it now.