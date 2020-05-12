Best Ice Pack Wraps

Despite all the marvels of modern medicine, some of the best therapy for injuries and painful health conditions is the simplest: apply ice. Whether you’re dealing with a sprained ankle, sore knee, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis or other malady, applying cold therapy to the affected area can reduce swelling and inflammation while helping to alleviate pain. Ice pack wraps are an easy-to-use solution for at-home cold therapy. They’re inexpensive, effective and can be used again and again. Every home should have one or two! To help you choose the right ice pack wrap to add to your home medical supplies, we’ve gathered this list of our top 4 favorites. Take your pick and strike a pose for relief.

Coldest Therapy

The Coldest Water Flexible Gel Ice Pack Wrap

Seriously cold for long-lasting relief. The Coldest Water Flexible Gel Ice Pack Wrap lives up to its name by delivering super-cold therapy.

What We Liked

It's the coldest. Seriously. We don't know how they do it, but The Coldest Water products just seem to get colder than the rest. In fact, customer reviews sing the praises of this Ice Pack Wrap as being the coldest reusable wrap they've ever used. Plus, this thing is a big 11" x 14" so it's great for treating larger areas like your thighs, back, shoulders and abdomen.

Best Fit

NatraCure Universal Cold Pack Ice Wrap

Fits better. How? The secret is clay. The NatraCure Universal Cold Pack Ice Wrap has a clay cold pack that conforms to your body for a great fit.

What We Liked

This ice pack does what gel packs can't - it conforms to the unique shape of your foot, ankle, knee, elbow, etc., to provide better targeted relief to the areas that need it. Plus, it'll never leak like gel packs. It's flexible and pliable, which helps it stay in place better, and the strap is comfortable to wear.

Editor’s Choice

Kinetic Labs Gel Ice Pack Wrap

Simple, effective all-purpose pain relief. The Kinetic Labs Gel Ice Pack Wrap is a winner for easy, effective pain relief that stays in place, right where you need it.

What We Liked

Sometimes, the simplest solution is best. It doesn't get any simpler than this basic gel ice pack wrap. The gel pack gets good and cold and stays that way for 20-30 minutes. Plus, the pack remains flexible, even when it comes right out of the freezer. The elastic wrap is comfortable to wear and the hook-and-loop strap keeps it securely in place.

Best Value: Large Wrap

Koo-Care Large Flexible Gel Ice Pack Wrap

Large, versatile and priced right. The Koo-Care Large Flexible Gel Ice Pack Wrap features an oversized 11”x14” design that stays hot/cold longer than smaller packs and can be used all over the body.

What We Liked

We love this thing because you can use it all over your body - not just on your knees and elbows. Works great for treating thighs, hips, back, shoulders or abdomen, anywhere you're hurting and need relief. the elastic band stretches from 29.5" to over 43", so people of different shapes and sizes have no trouble getting it to fit properly.