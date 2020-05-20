Best Ice Roller for Everyday Care
Best for Headaches
Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Injury
Calm Skin and Alleviate Pain. The kit includes both a metal and a plastic roller head, easy to change and ready after 15 minutes in the freezer.
What We Liked
You can leave the roller heads in a ziplock bag in the freezer, ready for whenever you need a pick-me-up or relief from headache or fever. Besides pain treatment, we love the reduction in wrinkles and pores from regular use. Get it here.
Best for Recovery
Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller
Reduce Inflammation with Targeted Massage. The cryosphere is a 3.14-inch stainless steel ball that will stay cold for up to 6 hours after 2 hours in the freezer.
What We Liked
You can’t beat the versatility of the cryosphere; it comes with a comfort grip to keep your hand warm while you target sore muscles with cold therapy. You can also roll the ball, separate from the comfort grip, on feet, hips, and back. Buy it now.
Best for Tension
PUR Botanicals Ice Roller Face Massager, Therapeutic Cooling
At Home Pampering. The durable plastic PUR roller comes in 6 unique colors and stays cold for hours.
What We Liked
We love the wide roller, it’s great for targeting treatments on the face, neck and body. Just a five-minute treatment can invigorate tired skin, or provide relief to sore feet and shoulder muscles. Buy it here.
Best for Skincare
Gyothrig Face Facial Jade Ice Roller Natural 100% Real Jade Anti Wrinkle Tool
Duel Rollers for Professional Results. The two-pack includes an ice roller, plus a smaller jade roller better suited to the contour of the face.
What We Liked
Start your morning skincare routine with the ice roller to lift drooping skin and reduce puffiness. Follow up with the jade roller for precision care to shrink pores and eliminate wrinkles. The set improves skin appearance before you even apply foundation. Get it now.