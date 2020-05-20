Best Ice Roller for Everyday Care

Stop turning to frozen food and produce for cold therapy. Cucumbers on the eyes, bags of frozen peas on your joints, you’re using your grandmother’s remedy in the 21st century. Ice rollers are tidy, effective, and once you try one it’ll become an essential part of your health and wellness routine. They’re multifaceted tools, used to reduce puffiness in the face, refine pores, and firm skin on the face and neck. You can also use it for minor pain relief related to common headaches, migraines, or injuries. They improve the condition of bruises, circulation, and mobility in joints. We’ve hand selected some of the best on the market, that use metal, plastic, and stone. Find one that best matches your needs whether it’s for skin care, recovery, or relaxation.

Best for Headaches

Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Injury

Calm Skin and Alleviate Pain. The kit includes both a metal and a plastic roller head, easy to change and ready after 15 minutes in the freezer.

What We Liked

You can leave the roller heads in a ziplock bag in the freezer, ready for whenever you need a pick-me-up or relief from headache or fever. Besides pain treatment, we love the reduction in wrinkles and pores from regular use. Get it here.

Best for Recovery

Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller

Reduce Inflammation with Targeted Massage. The cryosphere is a 3.14-inch stainless steel ball that will stay cold for up to 6 hours after 2 hours in the freezer.

What We Liked

You can’t beat the versatility of the cryosphere; it comes with a comfort grip to keep your hand warm while you target sore muscles with cold therapy. You can also roll the ball, separate from the comfort grip, on feet, hips, and back. Buy it now.

Best for Tension

PUR Botanicals Ice Roller Face Massager, Therapeutic Cooling

At Home Pampering. The durable plastic PUR roller comes in 6 unique colors and stays cold for hours.

What We Liked

We love the wide roller, it’s great for targeting treatments on the face, neck and body. Just a five-minute treatment can invigorate tired skin, or provide relief to sore feet and shoulder muscles. Buy it here.

Best for Skincare

Gyothrig Face Facial Jade Ice Roller Natural 100% Real Jade Anti Wrinkle Tool

Duel Rollers for Professional Results. The two-pack includes an ice roller, plus a smaller jade roller better suited to the contour of the face.

What We Liked

Start your morning skincare routine with the ice roller to lift drooping skin and reduce puffiness. Follow up with the jade roller for precision care to shrink pores and eliminate wrinkles. The set improves skin appearance before you even apply foundation. Get it now.