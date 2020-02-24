Best Incense Sticks

Aromatherapy is one of the easiest ways to make your home a more relaxing environment. Incense sticks serve as a cost-effective way to distribute relaxing essential oils without breaking the bank. Below, we’ll go over five of our favorite incense sticks on the market today for your convenience. With a variety of smells, packages, and quantities, you’re bound to find the perfect pack of incense sticks for your needs.

Best For Gifting

Nag Champa Gift Set

Beautiful Incense Set. This incense set is perfect for gifting to any of the aromatherapy enthusiasts in your life.

What We Liked:

For the aromatherapy enthusiast in your life, check out this beautiful incense gift set. This set includes 12 different scents for you or a friend to test and try. For a total of 180 grams of incense, this set provides an excellent bang for your buck. Enjoy the soothing aromas of sandalwood, patchouli, and more. Get it now.

Best For Beginners

Agarbatti Incense Sticks

Classic Incense. If you’re just starting out with incense aromatherapy, these sticks are an excellent pick.

What We Liked:

This beginner set of incense comes with 250 grams of hand-rolled incense sticks. They come in a classic agarbatti scent that will make your home feel extra tranquil. Best of all, these sticks are made in India, adding to their authenticity. You’ll love this incense’s unique bamboo-like and floral tones. Buy it here.

Best Selection of Popular Scents

HEM assorted best sellers incense sticks

Tranquil Incense. This incense pack has all of the most popular scents for maximum versatility.

What We Liked:

This pack includes all your favorite incense scents. With lemongrass, lavender, and others, you’re bound to love this incense pack. The sticks are made to burn up to 40 minutes at a time. With six different scent choices, you’ll be able to enjoy a different scent on a day-to-day basis. Buy it here.

Best Value

Bless-Frankincense-and-Myrrh Incense-Sticks

Soothing Incense. These incense sticks are a great bang for your buck.

What We Liked:

Frankincense and myrrh are some of the most classic aromatherapeutic scents. This pack does not disappoint with 100 all-natural incense sticks at an excellent price. Notably, you can also purchase these sticks in 500-count bundles for bulk use. These are a great cost-effective option for any home or studio. Buy it here.

Best For Aromatherapy Lovers

Incense Sticks Variety Set

Bulk Set. This incense stick bundle is the perfect pick for incense enthusiasts.

What We Liked:

These beautiful sticks come in a bulk pack of 500 for a long-term supply. With wonderful scents like dragon’s blood, nag champa, opium, jasmine, frankincense and myrrh, you’ll have plenty of options to alternate between. The sticks all come in reusable plastic bags for easy storage. Plus, with a one-hour burn time per stick, you’re sure to enjoy this set for months to come. Buy it today.